Pizza Express Siciliana N’duja & Onion Pizza 357g

Pizza Express Siciliana N’duja & Onion Pizza 357g
£5.50
£1.55/100g

Per 1/2 Pizza

Energy
2004kJ
477kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
16.6g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.6g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
2.12g

high

35%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1048kJ

Product Description

  • A rosemary infused pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, 'Nduja sauce and chilli.
  • Why stop at the top?
  • Rosemary infused base for ultimate flavour
  • Pizza makers since 1965
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Herb Infused Base
  • Pack size: 357G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Tomato, Red Onion (5%), Tomato Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), 'Nduja (2.5%) (Pork, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Red Chilli (2%), Tomato Juice, Salt, Sugar, Flat Leaf Parsley, Yeast, Garlic Purée, Basil, Rosemary, Lemon Juice, Wheat Flour, Deactivated Yeast, Oregano, Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Once thawed do not re-freeze. For use by date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled
Ensure pizza is piping hot before serving and serve immediately. Guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat your oven to the temperatures below.
2. Remove all packaging.
3. Place your pizza directly onto the top shelf of your pre-heated oven.
4. Cook in line with the timings below. You will know it's done when the cheese is golden brown.
5. Remove carefully and serve it fresh out of the oven. Enjoy!
220°C 15 mins, Fan 200°C 15 mins, Gas 7 15 mins

Produce of

Produced using pork from Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • We'd love to hear your feedback on this pizza so we can make it the best it can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1LX.
  • EU Registered Address:
  • 38 Main Street,
  • Swords,

Net Contents

357g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as cookedPer 1/2 Pizza as cooked
Energy1048kJ2004kJ
-249kcal477kcal
Fat8.7g16.64g
of which Saturates2.6g5.0g
Carbohydrates33.5g64.1g
of which Sugars5.0g9.6g
Fibre2.1g4.0g
Protein8.2g15.6g
Salt1.11g2.12g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

