Tesco Finest Ginger & Chocolate Shortbread 180G

Product Description
- All butter shortbread rounds with stem ginger and chocolate chips, coated in milk chocolate and crystallised ginger.
- These melt in the mouth all butter shortbreads are packed with Belgian chocolate chips and stem ginger, enrobed in milk chocolate and sprinkled with crystallised ginger for an indulgent festive treat. Made by our specialists with more than 40 years experience.
- Enrobed in Belgian milk chocolate and sprinkled with crystallised ginger
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (30%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (18%), Stem Ginger (9%) [Ginger, Sugar, Water], Sugar, Maize Starch, Mini Chocolate Chips (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Crystallised Ginger (2%) [Ginger, Sugar], Cocoa Powder, Ginger Powder, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 35% minimum, milk solids 21% minimum
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 8 Servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Tin. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One shortbread round (23g)
|Energy
|2203kJ / 527kcal
|507kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|28.4g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|18.0g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|61.2g
|14.1g
|Sugars
|34.9g
|8.0g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.6g
|1.3g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
