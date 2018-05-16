New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Mystery Chocolate Bar 01 170G
Each 28.3 g (4 chunks) contains
- Energy
- 664kJ
- 159kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.7g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 15g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2345 kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with flavoured filling (30 %).
- BeTreatwise.net
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- Solve for a Chance to Win
- Solve the mystery flavour for a chance to win a mystery prize.
- Unwrap another mystery with Mystery Bar 02
- UK, ROI & Channel Islands, 18+ only. 10:00 11/07/22 - 17:00 07/10/22. Purchase one or both of the Cadbury Mystery Bars (Mystery Bar 01; Mystery Bar 02), then visit mysterybars.cadbury.co.uk and guess the flavour of one or both of the bars and complete the online form providing your details (full name, address, phone number, email address), place of purchase and which Mystery Bar your guess is for. If you guess correctly, you will be entered into the Prize Draw. Prizes: 2 winners to each win either 1 x £/€5k bespoke holiday or 1 x £/€5k cash prize or 1 x £/€5k bespoke adventure holiday. Prize to be randomly allocated as part of the mystery. 1 prize per Mystery Bar Flavour (01 & 02). Retain receipt. Internet access required. Max 1 entry per person per day per bar (Mystery Bar Flavour (01, 02)). Max 1 Prize per person. Exclusions to holidays may apply. Visit mysterybars.cadbury.co.uk/terms-and-conditions for full T&Cs, Prize details and NI NPN. Promoter: Mondelez Europe Services GmbH - UK Branch, Cadbury House, Sanderson Road, Uxbridge, UB8 1DH.
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H. M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Wheat.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
6 portions per bar
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 4 chunks (28.3 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2345 kJ
|664 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|562 kcal
|159 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|35 g
|10 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|20 g
|5.7 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|15 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|54 g
|15 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.5 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|5.9 g
|1.7 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.19 g
|0.05 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
