Dove Gradual Self Tan Gift Collection
- Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. Which is why we packed this set of gifts for women full of Dove products that will transform her daily routine into a caring ritual that leaves her feeling naturally beautiful all day. For a sun-kissed appearance without the sunshine, the Dove Gradual Self-Tan Gift Collection offers a bronzed radiance all year round. This set of gifts for her features Dove Summer Revived Lotion Fair to Medium 200 ml to gradually enhance your natural skin colour and achieve that summer glow all year round, Dove Derma Spa Gradual Self-Tan Mousse Fair to Medium 150 ml that lets you build a natural-looking tan while replenishing skin with long-lasting hydration, and a Dove Relaxing Coconut Body Wash 225 ml infused with the indulgent, calming scent of jasmine petals and coconut milk that wraps you in a cloud of rich, creamy lather for a soothing sensory experience that will leave you feeling truly relaxed. This gift set is complemented by a Dove Tanning Applicator Mitt that when used with the included skin care products will help leave you with an all-over, seamlessly smooth tan. Bring a little sunshine to her life and help her look and feel her best no matter the occasion with this selection of pampering gifts from Dove.
- Treat your loved one to the Dove Gradual Self-Tan Gift Collection which includes three gifts for her and a tanning applicator mitt
- With a Dove Summer Revived Lotion Fair to Medium 200 ml that gradually enhances your natural skin colour to achieve that summer glow all year round
- This set of gifts for her also features the Dove Derma Spa Gradual Self-Tan Mousse Fair to Medium 150 ml that lets you build a natural-looking tan while replenishing skin with long-lasting hydration
- Dove Relaxing Coconut Body Wash 225 ml included in this set is infused with the calming scent of jasmine petals & coconut milk and made with unique ¼ moisturising cream to help minimise skin dryness
- These gifts for women are complemented by a Dove Tanning Applicator Mitt that helps to give you that all-over, seamlessly smooth tan
- This gift set is beautifully packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box
DOVE LOTION 200ML SUMMER REVIVE FAIR INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Stearic Acid, Dihydroxyacetone, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Isohexadecane, Parfum, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 60, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP, Sorbitan Isostearate, Caramel, Maltodextrin, Hydroxystearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 47005. DOVE DERMA SPA GST MOUSSE FAIR-MEDIUM 150ML INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Isobutane, Dicaprylyl Ether, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Dihydroxyacetone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propane, Arachidyl Alcohol, Parfum, Tapioca Starch, Behenyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Octyldodecanol, Coco-Glucoside, Arachidyl Glucoside, Hydroxystearic Acid, Citric Acid, Butane, Ethylhexylglycerin, Stearic Acid, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Glucose, Palmitic Acid, Tocopherol, Arachidic Acid, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Relaxing Body Wash 225ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Carbomer, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Stearic Acid, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Undecylenoyl Glycine, Capryloyl Glycine, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Stearate, Caprylic Acid, Capric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxystearic Acid, Citric Acid, Jasminum Officinale Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140
Poland
- DOVE DERMA SPA GST MOUSSE FAIR-MEDIUM 150ML DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.
