Tesco Finest Olive & Antipasti Grazing Platter 470G

Tesco Finest Olive & Antipasti Grazing Platter 470G
£8.00
£17.03/kg

1/8 of a pack

Energy
150kJ
36kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1669kJ / 402kcal

Product Description

  • Halkidiki olives stuffed with garlic and red pepper, red peppers stuffed with feta full fat soft cheese and medium fat soft cheese, chargrilled sundried tomatoes with chargrilled artichoke, Italian medium fat hard cheese, chargrilled olives, Kalamata olive and sundried tomato tapenade, and spelt and chia seed crackers.
  • An exceptional antipasti platter with chargrilled sundried tomatoes and artichokes, sweet peppers stuffed with Greek Feta, matured Italian spinoro cheese, chargrilled Greek Halkidiki olives, together with Greek Halkidiki olives hand stuffed with red peppers and garlic. All perfectly served with spelt and chia crackers and a Greek kalamata olive and sundried tomato tapenade.
  • Shareable & Moreish Accompanied with spelt & chia crackers and Kalamata tapenade
  • Pack size: 470G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

470g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack Spinoro medium fat hard cheese
Energy1669kJ / 402kcal150kJ / 36kcal
Fat29.7g2.7g
Saturates19.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate3.7g0.3g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein29.7g2.7g
Salt1.21g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Energy
70kJ
17kcal
83kJ
20kcal
57kJ
14kcal
54kJ
13kcal
80kJ
19kcal
63kJ
15kcal
150kJ
36kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g
2.1g
0.6g
1.0g
1.8g
0.4g
2.7g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g
0.3g
0.3g
0.1g
0.2g
<0.1g
1.8g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g
<0.1g
1.3g
0.4g
<0.1g
<0.1g
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g
0.52g
0.05g
0.22g
0.16g
0.04g
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 880kJ / 214kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Parsley, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Oregano, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic, Onion.

,

INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Salt, Garlic, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

,

INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Vinegar, Garlic, Black Pepper, Oregano, Dill.

,

INGREDIENTS: Chargrilled Sundried Tomatoes [Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)], Chargrilled Artichokes [Artichoke, Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Garlic, Basil, Rosemary, Oregano, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)].

,

INGREDIENTS: Kalamata Olives (56%), Tomato (18%), Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rosemary, White Wine Vinegar.

,

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Spelt Flour (Wheat) (30%), Sunflower Oil, Chia Seeds (Salvia Hispanica) (3.5%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (8g)Per 100g1/8 of a pack (12g)
Energy880kJ / 214kcal70kJ / 17kcal696kJ / 169kcal83kJ / 20kcal
Fat22.0g1.8g17.2g2.1g
Saturates3.1g0.2g2.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate1.1g<0.1g1.2g0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g0.1g<0.1g
Fibre3.5g0.3g2.2g0.3g
Protein1.2g<0.1g1.3g0.2g
Salt2.49g0.20g4.31g0.52g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

