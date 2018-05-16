New
Tesco Finest Olive & Antipasti Grazing Platter 470G
1/8 of a pack
- Energy
- 150kJ
-
- 36kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1669kJ / 402kcal
Product Description
- Halkidiki olives stuffed with garlic and red pepper, red peppers stuffed with feta full fat soft cheese and medium fat soft cheese, chargrilled sundried tomatoes with chargrilled artichoke, Italian medium fat hard cheese, chargrilled olives, Kalamata olive and sundried tomato tapenade, and spelt and chia seed crackers.
- An exceptional antipasti platter with chargrilled sundried tomatoes and artichokes, sweet peppers stuffed with Greek Feta, matured Italian spinoro cheese, chargrilled Greek Halkidiki olives, together with Greek Halkidiki olives hand stuffed with red peppers and garlic. All perfectly served with spelt and chia crackers and a Greek kalamata olive and sundried tomato tapenade.
- Shareable & Moreish Accompanied with spelt & chia crackers and Kalamata tapenade
- Pack size: 470G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
470g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack Spinoro medium fat hard cheese
|Energy
|1669kJ / 402kcal
|150kJ / 36kcal
|Fat
|29.7g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|19.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|29.7g
|2.7g
|Salt
|1.21g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.
- Energy
- 70kJ
-
- 17kcal
-
- 83kJ
-
- 20kcal
-
- 57kJ
-
- 14kcal
-
- 54kJ
-
- 13kcal
-
- 80kJ
-
- 19kcal
-
- 63kJ
-
- 15kcal
-
- 150kJ
-
- 36kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.8g
-
- 2.1g
-
- 0.6g
-
- 1.0g
-
- 1.8g
-
- 0.4g
-
- 2.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
-
- 0.3g
-
- 0.3g
-
- 0.1g
-
- 0.2g
-
- <0.1g
-
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
-
- <0.1g
-
- 1.3g
-
- 0.4g
-
- <0.1g
-
- <0.1g
-
- 0g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
-
- 0.52g
-
- 0.05g
-
- 0.22g
-
- 0.16g
-
- 0.04g
-
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 880kJ / 214kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Parsley, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Oregano, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic, Onion.,
INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Salt, Garlic, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).,
INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Vinegar, Garlic, Black Pepper, Oregano, Dill.,
INGREDIENTS: Chargrilled Sundried Tomatoes [Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)], Chargrilled Artichokes [Artichoke, Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Garlic, Basil, Rosemary, Oregano, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)].,
INGREDIENTS: Kalamata Olives (56%), Tomato (18%), Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rosemary, White Wine Vinegar.,
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Spelt Flour (Wheat) (30%), Sunflower Oil, Chia Seeds (Salvia Hispanica) (3.5%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (8g)
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (12g)
|Energy
|880kJ / 214kcal
|70kJ / 17kcal
|696kJ / 169kcal
|83kJ / 20kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|1.8g
|17.2g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|0.2g
|2.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|<0.1g
|1.2g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|0.3g
|2.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.2g
|<0.1g
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Salt
|2.49g
|0.20g
|4.31g
|0.52g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.