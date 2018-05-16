Tesco King Prawns Cooked & Peeled 250g

1/3 of pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 339kJ / 80kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- READY TO EAT Responsibly sourced. Plump, juicy and gently cooked with a delicate flavour.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
approx. 3 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Pad. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of pack (75g)
|Energy
|339kJ / 80kcal
|254kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|18.4g
|13.8g
|Salt
|1.20g
|0.90g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
