We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco King Prawns Cooked & Peeled 250g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco King Prawns Cooked & Peeled 250g
£4.50
£18.00/kg

1/3 of pack

Energy
254kJ
60kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.90g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 339kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • READY TO EAT Responsibly sourced. Plump, juicy and gently cooked with a delicate flavour.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.

Produce of

Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Pad. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of pack (75g)
Energy339kJ / 80kcal254kJ / 60kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.3g
Sugars0.4g0.3g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein18.4g13.8g
Salt1.20g0.90g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

View all Prawns & Seafood

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here