Lego Star Wars Tm At-St 75332

This LEGO Star Wars AT-ST building toy for preschool kids aged 4+ years old features a quick build Starter Brick to help get action started The AT-ST walker is posable and has a cockpit for the driver, the Ewok hideout features a tree and a catapult for Wicket to launch stone elements Features Wicket the Ewok with a bow and arrow, a Scout Trooper and an AT-ST Driver LEGO minifigures each with a blaster gun, for role play fun Children can help brave Wicket the Ewok defend the lookout post from the Scout Trooper Speeder and the mighty AT-ST walker model Easy to build and rebuild after battles, this LEGO Star Wars 4+ starter set makes a fun birthday present or Christmas gift for creative kidsInvite young kids to learn to build and play in the thrilling LEGO Star Wars universe, with this AT-ST (75332) building toy. An ideal gift for preschool kids 4+ years old, to introduce them to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This Star Wars buildable toy features an easy-to-build version of the AT-ST walker with a minifigure cockpit. There are also Wicket, Scout Trooper and AT-ST Driver LEGO minifigures with weapons, plus a speeder and Ewok lookout with a tree and catapult to role-play Battle of Endor scenes. Kids can help brave Wicket protect the Ewoks from the Scout Troopers! The mighty AT-ST comes stomping through the trees, but the Ewoks are ready to defend from their forest lookout. The Scout Trooper comes hurtling in on his speeder to assist the walker, so kids must use Wicket’s bow & arrow and catapult to fend them off. The battle for Endor must be won! The LEGO Building Instructions app provides digital instructions, plus zoom and rotate viewing tools, to make the creative experience even more fun and rewarding for children. LEGO Star Wars 4+ building toys give younger kids aged 4 and over the best introduction to LEGO building and the Star Wars saga. With Starter Brick bases to help them, they can construct vehicles, buildings and more – on their own or with help from an older sibling or adult – and get playing fast. The brick-built AT-ST model measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 2.5 in. (6 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wide. Contains 87 Pieces.