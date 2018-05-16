We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Swizzels Sweet Shop Favourite Pouch 450G

£3.50
£0.78/100g

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Family Favourite Sweets
  • swizzels.com/wecare
  • Contents may not include all those shown
  • Swizzels together with the brand names of the individual products within this pack are trade marks of Swizzels Matlow Ltd., and may be registered.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators: Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Dextrose, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Modified Starch, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate, Magnesium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Flavourings, Cornflour, Apple Pulp, Lysed Soya Protein, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Carnaubawax, Colours: Anthocyanin, Beetroot Red, Copper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin, Lutein, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 22, Serving size: 20g

Warnings

  • WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Recycling info

Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Swizzels Matlow Ltd.,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Importer address

  • Confectionery Trading Company Pty Ltd,
  • 5 Epic Place Villawood,
  • NSW 2163.

Distributor address

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Swizzels Matlow (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 13103,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Republic of Ireland.
  • www.swizzels.com

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage values per 100gAverage value per serving
Energy1677kJ/396kcal335kJ/79kcal
Fat3.2g0.6g
- of which Saturates2.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate90g18g
- of which Sugars75g15g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.53g0.11g
Servings per pack: 22, Serving size: 20g--

Safety information

