Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Tandoori Smoked Chicken 1.322Kg
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 1362kJ
-
- 326kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 19.1g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.5g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.9g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.22g
- 20%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 757kJ / 181kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned and smoked chicken with sachets of coconut tikka masala sauce, curried mango yogurt drizzle and spiced onion and nigella seed.
- Sous vide. This product has been sealed in an airtight bag and slowly cooked to lock in succulence and flavour.
- Finished with a curried mango yoghurt drizzle, spiced crispy onion and nigella seeds.
- Pack size: 1322G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (83%), Coconut Tikka Masala Sauce(Water, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Tomato, Tomato Paste, Onion, Desiccated Coconut, Coconut Extract, Tomato Juice, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Spices (Turmeric, Paprika, Cumin, Ginger Powder, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Fenugreek, Black Pepper), Lemon Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Coriander Leaf, Ginger Purée, Garlic Powder, Processing Aid (Citric Acid, Sulphur Dioxide), Dried Red Pepper), Curried Mango Yogurt Drizzle(Yogurt (Milk)[Skimmed Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins, Starter Culture], Mango Purée, Coconut Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Spices (Coriander Seed, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Caraway, Fenugreek, Oregano), Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder), Spices (Coriander Seed, Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Ginger, Fenugreek, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cardamom), Spiced Onion and Nigella Seed(Crispy Onions[Onion, Palm Oil, Buckwheat, Salt], Nigella Seed, Spices (Coriander Seed, Cumin, Turmeric, Fennel Seed, Paprika, Ginger Powder, Fenugreek, White Pepper, Mace, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Chilli), Dextrose, Salt, Parsley, Paprika, Mustard Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander Leaf), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Maize Starch, Tomato Powder, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Beetroot Red), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Parsley, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Chilli Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Flavouring, Lime Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 60 mins Remove outer packaging. Place sauce sachets to one side. Transfer chicken into a roasting tray. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50 minutes. Remove from oven and drizzle with the coconut tikka sauce, return to the oven for the final 10 minutes. Serve topped with the curried mango yogurt drizzle and the onion and nigella seed.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
Caution: This product will contain bones.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.322kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (180g)
|Energy
|757kJ / 181kcal
|1362kJ / 326kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|19.1g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|3.2g
|5.8g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.0g
|Protein
|17.6g
|31.8g
|Salt
|0.68g
|1.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
