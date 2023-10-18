We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lego Sw Jedi Starfighter 75333

Thrill Star Wars: Attack of the Clones fans with a buildable toy of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter with iconic minifigures and accessoriesThe Star Wars buildable starfighter Toy features 2 stud shooters, retractable landing gear and lightsaber storage clipsIncludes 2 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Obi-Wan Kenobi with a lightsaber and, for the first time, Taun We, plus an R4-P17 astromech droid figureThere is also a minifigure cockpit for Obi-Wan and an attachment point on the wing for the R4-P17 Star Wars droid figure's headKids role-play traveling to Kamino with Obi-Wan and astromech droid R4-P17 to meet Taun We: it could change the course of the Clone Wars!Star Wars: Attack of the Clones fans may use the Force to build this LEGO brick model of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter (75333) building toy for kids aged 7+ years old. The fate of the republic lies in the hands of young Jedi!This exciting set for kids aged 7 and over features an opening minifigure cockpit for Obi-Wan, 2 stud shooters, retractable landing gear, lightsaber storage clips and an attachment point on the wing for droid R4-P17’s head. This buildable toy playset includes 2 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Obi-Wan Kenobi with his lightsaber and, for the first time ever, the Kaminoan Taun We, plus the R4-P17 LEGO astromech droid figure to inspire creative role play. Kids place Obi-Wan in the cockpit and his trusty astromech droid R4-P17 on the wing and role-play traveling to Kamino, beyond the Outer Rim. They need to fire the stud shooters at any enemy starships that get in their way. Land on the water world of Kamino to be greeted by Taun We. The meeting could change the course of the Clone Wars!Step-by-step building instructions are included with this set. And check out the LEGO Building Instructions app, which has intuitive zoom and rotate viewing tools to enhance the creative experience. This LEGO Star Wars buildable toy makes a great birthday or Christmas gift you young Jedi aged 7+ years old.The brick-built Star Wars starfighter measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 10 in. (25 cm) long and 5 in. (13 cm) wideContains 282 pieces.
