Portland 4 Chocolate & Hazelnut Filled Pancakes

Each pancake (approx. 33g) contains
- Energy
- 407kJ
-
- 96kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.9g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.9g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
low
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1232kJ
Product Description
- Four mini pancakes with a chocolate and hazelnut filling
- Indvidually Wrapped
- 96 kcal per mini pancake
- Four Mini American Style Pancakes with a Smooth Chocolate and Hazelnut Filling
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Sugar, Chocolate & Hazelnut Filling (22%) [Glucose & Fructose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier; Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Hazelnut Paste, Modified Corn Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant; Glycerine, Rapeseed Oil, Thickeners; Cellulose Microcrystaline, Cellulose Gum, Emulsifier; Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Flavouring, Tartaric Acid, Preservative; Potassium Sorbate], Chicory Inulin, Humectant; Glycerine, Fructose Syrup, Semi Skimmed Milk Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Raising Agents; Sodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Preservative; Potassium Sorbate, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame, Soy, Sulphites, Other Nuts and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in cool dry placeFor Use by Date: See Front of Pack
Produce of
Packed in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Nobody does pancakes like an Iconic American diner. Whether you serve them as an indulgent weekend breakfast, a snack or a dessert, these soft filled pancakes are a true crowd pleaser.
- Serve with fresh fruit for breakfast or try with a pile of ice cream for an all-American style dessert.
Distributor address
- Grupo Bimbo UK Ltd,
- Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
- Rotherham,
- S64 8AB.
Return to
- Grupo Bimbo UK Ltd,
- Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
- Rotherham,
- S64 8AB.
- Contact us via our website at: www.grupobimbo.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x Filled Pancakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pancake
|Energy
|1232kJ
|407kJ
|292kcal
|96kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|1.9g
|(of which saturates)
|0.8g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|18g
|(of which sugars)
|27g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.7g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.20g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.