Tesco Finest Pork, Honey & Leek Stuffing Wreath with a Cranberry Glaze Serves 8

1/10 of a pack
- Energy
- 787kJ
-
- 189kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.0g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.2g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.0g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.99g
- 17%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1269kJ / 305kcal
Product Description
- Pork, roasted leeks and honey seasoned sausage meat stuffing wrapped in apple wood smoked bacon, topped with herbs and finished with a cranberry glaze.
- Prime cuts of British pork blended with honey and roasted leeks. Seasoned with herbs and spices and shaped into a festive Christmas wreath, wrapped in apple wood smoked streaky bacon and served with a vibrant cranberry glaze. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 685G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (35%), Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (30%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Roasted Leeks (7%) [Leek, Butteroil (Milk), Salt, Black Pepper], Water, Sugar, Date, Cranberry, Rice Flour, Honey, Dried Onion, Potato Starch, Gram Flour, Parsley, Sage, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Ginger, Demerara Sugar, Apple Wood Smoked Rice Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Bay Leaf, Rosemary, Thyme, Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Coriander, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Mace, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40-45 mins Remove film and the glaze pot from the foil tray. Loosely cover the tray with foil and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 20 minutes, remove the foil and place the tray back in the oven. 5 minutes before the end of cooking pour the cranberry glaze over the wreath and return to oven for the remaining cook time.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
685g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pack (62g**)
|Energy
|1269kJ / 305kcal
|787kJ / 189kcal
|Fat
|22.6g
|14.0g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|10.8g
|6.7g
|Sugars
|6.5g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.9g
|Protein
|13.9g
|8.6g
|Salt
|1.60g
|0.99g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 685g typically weighs 620g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.