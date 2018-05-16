We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Grinch Hot Chocolate Mug Set

This product is available for delivery or collection between 26/10/22 and 16/12/22.

£6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Stoneware mug and one sachet of hot chocolate flavour drink powder.
  • The Grinch. Hot Chocolate Mug Gift.
  • Stoneware mug.
  • Hot Chocolate Mix.

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whey (Milk), Corn Syrup Solid, Non-fat Dry Milk, Cocoa Powder (processed with alkali) (5%), Salt, Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain nuts, peanuts and sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Use immediately after opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Before first use wash in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly.
  • Mug suitable for dishwasher and microwave use.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recycle

Return to

  • IG Design Group UK Ltd.
  • Howard House, Howard Way, Newport Pagnell MK16 9PX,
  • United Kingdom

Net Contents

1 x 28g Hot drink mix.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 1527 kJ 365 kcal
Fat 0.8 g
of which saturates 0.6 g
Carbohydrate 85 g
of which sugars 68 g
Protein 5.8 g
Salt 1.6 g
