The Grinch Hot Chocolate Mug Set

Product Description
- Stoneware mug and one sachet of hot chocolate flavour drink powder.
- The Grinch. Hot Chocolate Mug Gift.
- Stoneware mug.
- Hot Chocolate Mix.
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whey (Milk), Corn Syrup Solid, Non-fat Dry Milk, Cocoa Powder (processed with alkali) (5%), Salt, Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Also may contain nuts, peanuts and sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Use immediately after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Before first use wash in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly.
- Mug suitable for dishwasher and microwave use.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Packing. Recycle
Return to
- IG Design Group UK Ltd.
- Howard House, Howard Way, Newport Pagnell MK16 9PX,
- United Kingdom
Net Contents
1 x 28g Hot drink mix.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1527 kJ
|365 kcal
|Fat
|0.8 g
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|85 g
|of which sugars
|68 g
|Protein
|5.8 g
|Salt
|1.6 g
