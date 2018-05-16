New
Kit Kat Chunky The Christmas Collection Box 225G
Product Description
- Crispy wafer finger covered with thick milk chocolate (68%). Crispy wafer finger covered with white chocolate (68%). Crispy wafer finger with a creamed peanut topping (19%) covered with milk chocolate (60%). Crisp wafer finger with a caramel topping (18%) covered with thick milk chocolate (63%).
- Cocoa Plan®
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate.
- Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.
- Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa.
- Find out more at ra.org
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Nestlé KitKat Chunky selection box with 2x KitKat Chunky Milk Snacksize, 2x KitKat Chunky Runny Caramel, 1x KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter Snacksize, 1x KitKat Chunky Chunky White. This selection box makes the perfect gift! Unwrap, snap off a chunk and enjoy the delicious smooth milk chocolate and crispy wafer of KITKAT Chunky. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. You can chose from the classic KITKAT Chunky Milk or mix your break up and pick up a KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter, or KITKAT Runny Caramel!
- KITKAT Chunky uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break.
- You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ® "
- KitKat Chunky Milk, KitKat Chunky Runny Caramel - Contains 2 servings
- KitKat Chunky White, KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter - Contains 1 serving
- Rainforest Alliance - People and Nature, Cocoa
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Selection of six KITKAT Chunky bars 2x KITKAT Chunky Milk Snacksize, 2x KITKAT Chunky Ruuny Caramel, 1x KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter, 1x KITKAT Chunky White Snacksize,
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Insert. Recycle
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
225g
- Selection of six KITKAT Chunky bars 2x KITKAT Chunky Milk Snacksize, 2x KITKAT Chunky Ruuny Caramel, 1x KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter, 1x KITKAT Chunky White Snacksize,
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 2x Chunky Milk Snacksize
- 2x Chunky Runny Caramel
- 1x Chunky Peanut Butter Snacksize
- 1x Chunky White
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Cocoa Mass, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2190kJ
|878kJ
|8400kJ
|10%
|-
|524kcal
|210kcal
|2000kcal
|11%
|Fat
|27.9g
|11.2g
|70g
|16%
|of which: saturates
|16.0g
|6.4g
|20g
|32%
|Carbohydrate
|59.5g
|23.8g
|260g
|9%
|of which: sugars
|47.8g
|19.1g
|90g
|21%
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|8.2g
|3.3g
|50g
|7%
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.11g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
- Selection of six KITKAT Chunky bars 2x KITKAT Chunky Milk Snacksize, 2x KITKAT Chunky Ruuny Caramel, 1x KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter, 1x KITKAT Chunky White Snacksize,
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 2x Chunky Milk Snacksize
- 2x Chunky Runny Caramel
- 1x Chunky Peanut Butter Snacksize
- 1x Chunky White
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whole Milk
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2066kJ
|900kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|494kcal
|215kcal
|2000kcal
|11%
|Fat
|24.5g
|10.7g
|70g
|15%
|of which: saturates
|14.2g
|6.2g
|20g
|31%
|Carbohydrate
|60.4g
|26.3g
|260g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|52.6g
|22.9g
|90g
|25%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.8g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.9g
|3.0g
|50g
|6%
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.12g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
- Selection of six KITKAT Chunky bars 2x KITKAT Chunky Milk Snacksize, 2x KITKAT Chunky Ruuny Caramel, 1x KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter, 1x KITKAT Chunky White Snacksize,
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 2x Chunky Milk Snacksize
- 2x Chunky Runny Caramel
- 1x Chunky Peanut Butter Snacksize
- 1x Chunky White
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2156kJ
|691kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|516kcal
|165kcal
|2000kcal
|8%
|Fat
|27.2g
|8.7g
|70g
|12%
|of which: saturates
|15.3g
|4.9g
|20g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|58.6g
|18.8g
|260g
|7%
|of which: sugars
|47.1g
|15.1g
|90g
|17%
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.8g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.9g
|2.5g
|50g
|5%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.07g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
- Selection of six KITKAT Chunky bars 2x KITKAT Chunky Milk Snacksize, 2x KITKAT Chunky Ruuny Caramel, 1x KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter, 1x KITKAT Chunky White Snacksize,
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 2x Chunky Milk Snacksize
- 2x Chunky Runny Caramel
- 1x Chunky Peanut Butter Snacksize
- 1x Chunky White
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Ground Roasted Peanuts (12%), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2200kJ
|749kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|527kcal
|179kcal
|2000kcal
|9%
|Fat
|29.9g
|10.2g
|70g
|15%
|of which: saturates
|14.8g
|5.0g
|20g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|52.5g
|17.9g
|260g
|7%
|of which: sugars
|42.8g
|14.5g
|90g
|16%
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|10.4g
|3.5g
|50g
|7%
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.20g
|6g
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
