Baileys Red Velvet Brownies 4 Pack

Baileys Red Velvet Brownies 4 Pack
£2.00
£0.50/each

Product Description

  • Baileys™ red velvet brownies topped with Baileys™ flavour frosting and edible decorations.
  • Delicious red velvet brownies with Baileys™ flavour frosting, dark chocolate drizzle and bronze sugar sprinkles
  • Get the facts. Be drinkaware
  • Visit drinkaware.co.uk for the fact
  • The Baileys word and associated logos are trademarks of R & A Bailey & Co and are used under license. This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Baileys™ responsibly.
  • H.V.O. free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cocoa Mass, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Beetroot Red, Caustic Sulphite Caramel, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Butter, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Skimmed Yoghurt Powder (Milk), Palm Stearin, Cream (Milk), Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Glycerol Monostearate, Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Coconut Oil, Milk Protein, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Potassium Tartrate, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maltodextrin, Baileys Flavour Frosting 25%

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Nuts and other Cereals containing Gluten (Oats and Barley). This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts and other Cereals containing Gluten (Oats and Barley). For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before see top of pack.

Number of uses

This pack provides 4 servings

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery. Warning! - This product is not suitable for children.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.
  • Johnstones Food Service Ltd.,
  • 3 Redwood Pl,
  • East Kilbride,
  • Glasgow,

Return to

  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • When writing please quote the best before details. enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
  • Johnstones Food Service Ltd.,
  • 3 Redwood Pl,
  • East Kilbride,
  • Glasgow,
  • G74 5PB.

Net Contents

4 x Brownies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per Slice
Energy2039kJ1000kJ
-489kcal240kcal
Fat29g14g
of which saturates13g6.4g
Carbohydrate52g26g
of which sugars44g21g
Protein4.2g2.0g
Salt0.15g0.07g

Safety information

Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery. Warning! - This product is not suitable for children.

