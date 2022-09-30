Leo Bancroft Sleep Set Gift Set
Product Description
- LEO BANCROFT SLEEP SET GIFT SET
- Leo the award winning international hairdresser believes in the discovery of the best you www.leobancroft.com
- The ultimate beauty sleep set. Includes a satin pillow case, sleep mask and 2 scrunchies. The super smooth fabric reduces the friction of any tossing and turning while you sleep.
- Fibre Composition
- Pillow Case: 100% Polyester
- Eye Mask: Fabric 100% Polyester
- Scrunchie: Fabric 100% Polyester
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C157054, www.fsc.org
- Leo Bancroft is a registered trade mark of AFB PLC.
- Dedicated to Creating
- Soft to Touch
- This item is electronically protected
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Hand wash only.
Warnings
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced by:
- AFB PLC,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
Return to
- AFB (Europe) Ltd,
- D.O. Centre,
- Balheary Road,
- Swords,
Safety information
