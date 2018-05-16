We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jacob's Mini Cheddars Cheddar & Smoked Prca 250G

image 1 of Jacob's Mini Cheddars Cheddar & Smoked Prca 250G
£2.00
£0.80/100g

Each serving (16g) contains

Energy
300kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.1g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Cheese Snack Biscuits with a Cheddar Cheese and Smoked Paprika Flavour
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Q: What did the paprika say to his friends at Christmas?
  • A: Seasoned greetings to everyone!
  • Baked with 30% less fat*
  • *30% less fat on average than other baked cheese snacks and biscuits.
  • Why not try our other savoury snacks?
  • Jacob's Mini Twiglets
  • Jacob's Mini Cheddars
  • Jacob's Treeselets
  • Product may settle in transit
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Oven Baked
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Modified Starch, Dried Polydextrose, Cheddar Cheese and Paprika Flavouring (Milk) [Rice Flour, Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Salt, Dried Onion, Sugar, Dried Buttermilk, Chipotle Pepper, Paprika, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Potassium Chloride], Dried Cheese (3%) (Milk), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Cheddar Cheese Flavouring (Milk) [Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed)], Sugar, Emulsifiers (Lecithin, E472e), Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before - see base.Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 15

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle Tube. Recycle

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • UK 08081 449454.
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (16g)
Energy (kJ)1874300
(kcal)44671
Fat13.3g2.1g
of which Saturates2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate69.6g11.1g
of which Sugars3.4g0.5g
Fibre7.0g1.1g
Protein8.0g1.3g
Salt1.0g0.2g
Typical number of servings per pack: 15--
