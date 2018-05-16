New
Jacob's Mini Cheddars Cheddar & Smoked Prca 250G
Each serving (16g) contains
- Energy
- 300kJ
-
- 71kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.2g
- 3%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Cheese Snack Biscuits with a Cheddar Cheese and Smoked Paprika Flavour
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Q: What did the paprika say to his friends at Christmas?
- A: Seasoned greetings to everyone!
- Baked with 30% less fat*
- *30% less fat on average than other baked cheese snacks and biscuits.
- Why not try our other savoury snacks?
- Jacob's Mini Twiglets
- Jacob's Mini Cheddars
- Jacob's Treeselets
- Product may settle in transit
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- Oven Baked
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Modified Starch, Dried Polydextrose, Cheddar Cheese and Paprika Flavouring (Milk) [Rice Flour, Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Salt, Dried Onion, Sugar, Dried Buttermilk, Chipotle Pepper, Paprika, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Potassium Chloride], Dried Cheese (3%) (Milk), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Cheddar Cheese Flavouring (Milk) [Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed)], Sugar, Emulsifiers (Lecithin, E472e), Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before - see base.Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per pack: 15
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle Tube. Recycle
Name and address
- (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 08081 449454.
- Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (16g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1874
|300
|(kcal)
|446
|71
|Fat
|13.3g
|2.1g
|of which Saturates
|2.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|69.6g
|11.1g
|of which Sugars
|3.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|7.0g
|1.1g
|Protein
|8.0g
|1.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Typical number of servings per pack: 15
|-
|-
