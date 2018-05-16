Thorntons Continental Famous Desserts Chocolates 259G

Product Description
- An Assortment of Milk, Dark and White Chocolates
- - A Premium assortment of Milk, Dark and White chocolates inspired by European flavours for a delicious Taste Journey
- A Premium assortment of Milk, Dark and White chocolates inspired by European flavours. Our Continental Famous Desserts Box is the perfect gift for a delicious Taste Journey experience: Apple Frangipane, Salted butterscotch Pannacotta, Creme Brulee, Tiramisu, Sachertorte and Hazelnut Torte.
- Our Chocolate Makers crafted this limited edition Continental range, taking inspiration from the finest European desserts.
- Combining these influences with their passion, expertise in the art of chocolate-making, and using carefully selected ingredients, they crafted this assortment of chocolates.
- At Thorntons, we put a lot of love, creativity and care into all we do. We hope you'll enjoy our Famous Desserts Collection as we continue together on our journey of excellence.
- The perfect box of chocolates to give as a gift and to make each occasion a bit more special
- A Premium assortment of Milk, Dark and White chocolates inspired by European flavours for a delicious Taste Journey
- Pack size: 259G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Hazelnuts, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm Kernel, Dried Skimmed Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Lactose (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Almonds, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soya), E471), Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Whole Milk, Mascarpone Cheese (Milk), Concentrated Apricot Juice, Dried Instant Coffee, Concentrated Apple Juice, Brandy, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Sea Salt, Salt, Maltodextrin, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Carotenes, Paprika Extract), Exhausted Vanllla Seeds, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts, Egg, Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep in a Cool, Dry Place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates.
- Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat 0044 800 454537
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Net Contents
259g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2274 kJ
|-
|546 kcal
|Fat
|36.0 g
|of which Saturates
|21.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|48.1 g
|of which Sugars
|44.0 g
|Protein
|6.3 g
|Salt
|0.18 g
