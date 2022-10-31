Disney Encanto Bathtime Selection Box
Product Description
- DISNEY ENCANTO BATHTIME SELECTION BOX
- Mouldable Bath Soap & Sponge Only: UKCA, CE Mark
- ©Disney
Information
Ingredients
Bath Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, PEG-400, Parfum, CI 17200, CI 42090, Bath Soap Confetti: Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cellulose Gum, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Dimethicone Parafinum Liquidum, Alcohol Denat., Parfum, Methylparaben, Aqua, BHT, Propylparaben, CI 17200, CI 42090, Bath Salts: Sodium Chloride, Alcohol Denat., Mica, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, CI 17200, Green Mouldable Bath Soap: Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Maitodextrin, Aqua, Benzyl alcohol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, CI 19140, CI 42090, CI 16035, Blue Mouldable Bath Soap: Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Maltodextrin, Aqua, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 42090, Purple Mouldable Bath Soap Ingredients: Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Maltodextrin, Aqua, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, CI 17200, CI 42090
Storage
Do not store over 30°C. Do not store in direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Bath Fizzer directions for use: Drop your Bath Fizzer into the tub to create a sweet-smelling bath time
- Bath Soap Confetti directions for use: Scatter your Bath Soap Confetti into your bath. Rub between your hands to make bubbles.
- Bath Salts directions for use: Sprinkle your Bath Salts into the bath and watch the bath water change colour!
- Mouldable Bath Soap directions for use: Create fun and exciting shapes with your Mouldable Bath Soap! When it is bath time hold under the tap to create a fun bubbly, colourful experience!
Warnings
- Pease carefully remove all packaging before use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water immediately. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not for children under 3 years. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Adult supervision required at all times. THIS IS NOT FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- Please retain tor future reference.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
Pease carefully remove all packaging before use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water immediately. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not for children under 3 years. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Adult supervision required at all times. THIS IS NOT FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Please retain tor future reference.
