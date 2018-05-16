Budwieser Beer 300Ml Glass & Popcorn Giftset

Product Description
- Caramel, Budweiser® Beer and Budweiser® Beer Powder.
- Beer
- This is the famous Budweiser beer. We know of no brand produced by any other brewer which costs so much to brew and age. Our exclusive Beechwood Aging produces a taste, a smoothness and a drinkability you will find in no other beer at any price.
- Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium- bodied, flavourful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration.
- Golden colour with a subtle honey aroma and a trace of citrus, punctuated by notes of malt and noble hops. A perfectly balanced, full-flavoured lager with a crisp, clean and fast finish.
- Beer
- Brewed in the UK
- Popcorn
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Product of the UK.
- Budweiser® registered trademarks of Anheuser-Busch, LLC, used under license.
- The Official Beer of the FIFA World Cup
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Alcohol Units
1.4
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, dark place.Once opened consume within 5 days. For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Official Pint Glass
- Rinse glass thoroughly before use.
- Glass is suitable for use in a dishwasher.
- Please retain packaging for future use.
Warnings
- Popcorn
- Caution: May contain unpopped kernels.
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
Popcorn Caution: May contain unpopped kernels.
Information
Ingredients
Corn, Sugar, Butter Milk, Budweiser® Beer (17%) (Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Yeast, Hops), Budweiser® Beer Powder {Arabic Gum, Budweiser® Beer (Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Yeast, Hops), Medium Chain Triglycerides, Natural Flavor}, Corn Syrup, Sea Salt
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1589kJ /
|(kJ / kcal)
|381kcal
|Fat
|19g
|of which saturates
|12g
|Carbohydrates
|50g
|of which sugars
|27g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|Protein
|3.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 300ml
|Energy
|162kJ /
|486kJ /
|(kJ / kcal)
|39kcal
|116kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|3.1g
|9.3g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.3g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
