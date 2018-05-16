We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Budwieser Beer 300Ml Glass & Popcorn Giftset

Budwieser Beer 300Ml Glass & Popcorn Giftset
£8.00
£8.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Caramel, Budweiser® Beer and Budweiser® Beer Powder.
  • Beer
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • This is the famous Budweiser beer. We know of no brand produced by any other brewer which costs so much to brew and age. Our exclusive Beechwood Aging produces a taste, a smoothness and a drinkability you will find in no other beer at any price.
  • Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium- bodied, flavourful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration.
  • Golden colour with a subtle honey aroma and a trace of citrus, punctuated by notes of malt and noble hops. A perfectly balanced, full-flavoured lager with a crisp, clean and fast finish.
  • Beer
  • Brewed in the UK
  • Popcorn
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Product of the UK.
  • Budweiser® registered trademarks of Anheuser-Busch, LLC, used under license.
  • The Official Beer of the FIFA World Cup
  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Alcohol Units

1.4

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, dark place.Once opened consume within 5 days. For best before end: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Official Pint Glass
  • Rinse glass thoroughly before use.
  • Glass is suitable for use in a dishwasher.
  • Please retain packaging for future use.

Warnings

  • Popcorn
  • Caution: May contain unpopped kernels.

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Safety information

Popcorn Caution: May contain unpopped kernels.

Ingredients

Corn, Sugar, Butter Milk, Budweiser® Beer (17%) (Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Yeast, Hops), Budweiser® Beer Powder {Arabic Gum, Budweiser® Beer (Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Yeast, Hops), Medium Chain Triglycerides, Natural Flavor}, Corn Syrup, Sea Salt

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1589kJ /
(kJ / kcal)381kcal
Fat19g
of which saturates12g
Carbohydrates50g
of which sugars27g
Fibre3.3g
Protein3.2g
Salt1.0g

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 300ml
Energy162kJ /486kJ /
(kJ / kcal)39kcal116kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrates3.1g9.3g
of which sugars0.1g0.2g
Protein0.3g1.0g
Salt0g0g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

