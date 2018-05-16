Product Description
- VTECH DJ Beat Boxer
- Stroke and play music with me, the pawsome DJ Beat Boxer! I’m a music-mixing pupster, so scratch my head, boop my nose and press my light up headphones to add layers of sounds to the music. My head will bop along whilst my jowls move to the beat. I can mix, beatbox and snuggle with my five interactive touchpads. Record your voice in my ear and listen to me mix it with the track. Let’s have hours of fun together- dance with me and let’s make our own DJ mixing party!
- DJ Beat Boxer is a mixmaster!
- Mix tracks, make music, record your own voice and snuggle with the puppy!
- Featuring 3 interactive modes: Beatboxing, music and nurture mode
- Provides hours of fun and snuggles!
- Beat Boxer’s head and jowls dance to the music!
- Features cool light up headphones and 5 interactive buttons
Information
Warnings
- Warning: This toy produces flashes that may trigger epilepsy in sensitised individuals.
Name and address
- VTech (Dongguan) Communications Limited - XiXi Branch
- No. 53 Luxi 2nd Road, Xixi Zone
- Liaobu Town, Dongguan,
- Guangdong, China
Return to
- Product can be returned to any UK Tesco store
Lower age limit
5 Years
Safety information
