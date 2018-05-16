We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

O(Ver The Spoon Dreamy Chocolate Pots 4 X 60G

£3.00
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate dessert.
  • What would Daisy do if she wasn't being milked all day?
  • Freed from the daily churn, Daisy's able to tick off her bucket list. Labels don't keep her from what she wants to do so why should they stop you? Vegan, veggie, flexi - whoever!
  • Our delicious dairy free-d treats are for all to enjoy.
  • Dairy free-d
  • 124kcal
  • Plant based
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Chocolate (7%) (Sugar, Cocoa [50%] (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Chickpea Flour, Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lentil Protein, Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Modified Starch, Thickener (Guar Gum), Salt, Emulsifiers (Sugar Esters of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithin), Locust Bean Gum, Colour (Beta Carotene)

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Name and address

  • Cardium Products Ltd.,
  • Milner Way,
  • Ossett,
  • WF5 9JR.
  • Cardium Products Ltd.,
  • 20 Harcourt Street,

Return to

  • Cardium Products Ltd.,
  • Milner Way,
  • Ossett,
  • WF5 9JR.
  • Cardium Products Ltd.,
  • 20 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 H364,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving* (60g)
Energy866kJ/206kcal520kJ/124kcal
Fat11.9g7.2g
of which saturates7.1g4.2g
Carbohydrate22.6g13.6g
of which sugars21g12.6g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein1.9g1.1g
Salt0.14g0.08g
*Single serving per pot--
