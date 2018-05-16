O(Ver The Spoon Dreamy Chocolate Pots 4 X 60G

Product Description
- Chocolate dessert.
- What would Daisy do if she wasn't being milked all day?
- Freed from the daily churn, Daisy's able to tick off her bucket list. Labels don't keep her from what she wants to do so why should they stop you? Vegan, veggie, flexi - whoever!
- Our delicious dairy free-d treats are for all to enjoy.
- Dairy free-d
- 124kcal
- Plant based
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Chocolate (7%) (Sugar, Cocoa [50%] (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Chickpea Flour, Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lentil Protein, Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Modified Starch, Thickener (Guar Gum), Salt, Emulsifiers (Sugar Esters of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithin), Locust Bean Gum, Colour (Beta Carotene)
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Name and address
- Cardium Products Ltd.,
- Milner Way,
- Ossett,
- WF5 9JR.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving* (60g)
|Energy
|866kJ/206kcal
|520kJ/124kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|7.2g
|of which saturates
|7.1g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|22.6g
|13.6g
|of which sugars
|21g
|12.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.9g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.08g
|*Single serving per pot
