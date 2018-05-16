We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Truffle Pancetta 130G

Tesco Truffle Pancetta 130G
£2.20
£16.93/kg

1/4 of a pack

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1307kJ / 315kcal

Product Description

  • Cured diced pork with spices and truffle.
  • Made in Italy
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly, Salt, Truffle (1%), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Dried Garlic, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Coriander Extract.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY 2-3 mins Cook without oil in a hot non-stick pan, at a medium heat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g e (2 x 65g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (33g)
Energy1307kJ / 315kcal431kJ / 104kcal
Fat26.0g8.6g
Saturates7.7g2.5g
Carbohydrate0.3g<0.1g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.0g6.6g
Salt3.25g1.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
