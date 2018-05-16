Tesco Truffle Pancetta 130G

1/4 of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1307kJ / 315kcal
Product Description
- Cured diced pork with spices and truffle.
- Made in Italy
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly, Salt, Truffle (1%), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Dried Garlic, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Coriander Extract.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY 2-3 mins Cook without oil in a hot non-stick pan, at a medium heat.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
130g e (2 x 65g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (33g)
|Energy
|1307kJ / 315kcal
|431kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|26.0g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|20.0g
|6.6g
|Salt
|3.25g
|1.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
