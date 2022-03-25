We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Coconut Collaborative Plant-Based Chocolate Melt In The Middle Puddings 2X90g

image 1 of The Coconut Collaborative Plant-Based Chocolate Melt In The Middle Puddings 2X90g
Product Description

  • The C/nut Collab Plnt/Bsd Choc Mitm Puds 2x90g
  • Our devilishly delicious Chocolate Melt in the Middle puddings are lavishly rich, velvety smooth and insanely indulgent. Pop them in the microwave and luxuriate. Plus they're gluten free and sourced ethically.
  • Plant Based
  • Palm Oil Free
  • Free from Dairy, but Not Temptation
  • Dairy Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Ethically Sourced
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate (19%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Coconut Cream, Sugar, Rice Flour, Water, Date Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Dairy, Egg and Nuts.

Storage

Do not freeze me.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove paper casing and place upturned desserts on a heat resistant plate. Microwave for 30-32 sec (800W), stand for 1 minute, then enjoy!

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove paper casing and place upturned dessert on a baking tray. Cook for 8-9 minutes at 200°C, then enjoy!
Do not overcook me.

Produce of

Made in Belgium with ingredients from EU and non EU countries

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy Hot

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collab Ltd,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • London,
  • EC4R 1AG.

Return to

  • For questions or comments, email info@coconutco.co.uk
  • The Coconut Collab Ltd,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • London,
  • EC4R 1AG.
  • coconutco.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1633kJ
-391kcal
Fat21g
of which Saturates8.4g
Carbohydrate47g
of which Sugars33g
Fibre2.2g
Protein2.6g
Salt0.03g
Very tasty

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This was a very delicious pot. The middle was soft and gooey. Overall, a nice and filling dessert.

Give me more!!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I could eat these all day everyday and to know they are plant based removes the guilty element. These go lovely with some vegan ice cream!

A family favourite.

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Having 4 children with one of them not being able to eat dairy is very hard when it comes to puddings which he can't have them due to the having dairy in. We decided to try these melt in the middle pudding with my son, he absolutely loves them and I must admit I would rather eat these instead of real melt in the middle chocolate pudding. They are made from coconut milk, low in calories, full of flavour and they taste so yummy. I couldn't believe the taste and texture, they were so easy to cook (pop in the microwave and away you go) mess free and just the right size. A family favourite at the moment with the whole family.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Wow these chocolate desert pots are incredible and are perfect for a after diner treat.

Luxury and rich!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This melt in the middle pudding is so easy to prepare, only need to put it in the microwave for 30 seconds, and it melt. It taste rich in chocolate, even the portion is a bit small, but it make me feel so satisfying.

So tasty

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I loved the melt in the middle chocolate puddings! They make the perfect little treat for after your dinner. They are quite rich/have an intense dark chocolate flavour but I enjoyed it, couldn't taste coconut either which I did expect as it was coconut based

Super satisfying and tasty!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Very indulgent and tasty. Super quick to microwave and turn onto a nice snack or dessert. Would buy again and recommend.

These are moreish!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

As a family we loved these melt in the middle puddings! Absolutely stunning flavour and texture! I am definitely converted and will be shouting from the roof tops about these little puds of heaven! 5* from me!

Very nice, hot and comforting

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

These are quite quick and easy to make, taste quite similar to a well known brand consisting of 2 letters, and you wouldn't really know it's not the "real" thing.

