The Coconut Collaborative Plant-Based Chocolate Melt In The Middle Puddings 2X90g

Very tasty
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
This was a very delicious pot. The middle was soft and gooey. Overall, a nice and filling dessert.
Give me more!!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
I could eat these all day everyday and to know they are plant based removes the guilty element. These go lovely with some vegan ice cream!
A family favourite.
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
Having 4 children with one of them not being able to eat dairy is very hard when it comes to puddings which he can't have them due to the having dairy in. We decided to try these melt in the middle pudding with my son, he absolutely loves them and I must admit I would rather eat these instead of real melt in the middle chocolate pudding. They are made from coconut milk, low in calories, full of flavour and they taste so yummy. I couldn't believe the taste and texture, they were so easy to cook (pop in the microwave and away you go) mess free and just the right size. A family favourite at the moment with the whole family.
A family favourite.
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
Having 4 children with one of them not being able to eat dairy is very hard when it comes to puddings which he can't have them due to the having dairy in. We decided to try these melt in the middle pudding with my son, he absolutely loves them and I must admit I would rather eat these instead of real melt in the middle chocolate pudding. They are made from coconut milk, low in calories, full of flavour and they taste so yummy. I couldn't believe the taste and texture, they were so easy to cook (pop in the microwave and away you go) mess free and just the right size. A family favourite at the moment with the whole family.
Delicious
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
Wow these chocolate desert pots are incredible and are perfect for a after diner treat.
Luxury and rich!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
This melt in the middle pudding is so easy to prepare, only need to put it in the microwave for 30 seconds, and it melt. It taste rich in chocolate, even the portion is a bit small, but it make me feel so satisfying.
So tasty
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
I loved the melt in the middle chocolate puddings! They make the perfect little treat for after your dinner. They are quite rich/have an intense dark chocolate flavour but I enjoyed it, couldn't taste coconut either which I did expect as it was coconut based
Super satisfying and tasty!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
Very indulgent and tasty. Super quick to microwave and turn onto a nice snack or dessert. Would buy again and recommend.
These are moreish!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
As a family we loved these melt in the middle puddings! Absolutely stunning flavour and texture! I am definitely converted and will be shouting from the roof tops about these little puds of heaven! 5* from me!
Very nice, hot and comforting
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
These are quite quick and easy to make, taste quite similar to a well known brand consisting of 2 letters, and you wouldn't really know it's not the "real" thing.