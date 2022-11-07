Hinch Winter House Pomanders Gift Set
Product Description
- HINCH WINTER HOUSE POMANDERS GIFT SET
- Designed by Mrs Hinch, this Winter house pomanders is a perfect gift set for any occasion this winter season.
- Material: 3 x Hanging Ceramic House Pomanders with White Ribbon. 1 x 30ml Frost Sprayed Glass Bottle with silver actuator, pump and cap.
- H12cm x W14.5cm x D5.5cm
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions
- Directions for use: Hold the 30ml Cashmere Spice fragrance spray 10cm from the ceramic pomander and spritz to desired strength, protecting any surrounding surfaces from spray. Allow the fragrance to dry before handling and hanging in your chosen position. Scent will be localised to the area around the decoration. Refresh with more scent as required.
- Use of alternative fragrance oil / solutions is not recommended.
Warnings
- SAFETY WARNING
- Warning! Keep out of reach of children and pets. Remove all packaging before use. Do not allow this product to come into contact with fabrics, polished or painted surfaces, which may be damaged by the fragrance oil. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. Do not hang near fireplaces or other open flames. Use only as directed.
Safety information
