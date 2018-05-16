New
Tesco Belonging White Christmas Tree Pillar Candle 350G
Product Description
- Tesco Belonging Xmas Tree White Pillar Cnd 350g
- Add a touch of Christmas atmosphere with this Christmas tree white pillar candle. This is a perfect addition to your Christmas decorations.
- H21cm x W9.3cm x D9.3cm
- Material: Paraffin wax, paper
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
<b>INGREDIENTS:</b> Paraffin, Hydrocarbons, C10-C13, n-alkanes, isoalkanes, cyclics, <2% aromatics, Titanium Dioxide.
Warnings
- WARNING! Keep wax pool free from matches and debris. Do not allow the candle to burn down completely. Extinguish when approx. 20mm of wax remains. Use with a heat resistant holder and protect surfaces from wax spillage. Should the candle or holder be damaged, do not use.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Safety information
