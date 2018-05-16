Product Description
- WARMIES NECK WRAP & EYE MASK GIFT SET
- The gorgeous Warmies® Grey Neck Wrap & Eye mask set makes the perfect gift. Made from luxurious soft fur and is gently scented with relaxing French lavender. Simply heat the neck wrap in a microwave for 90 seconds and the eye mask for 30 seconds to provide soothing warmth and comfort. Allow to cool fully before reheating. With proper care, these versatile and useful gifts will last for many years.
- H24cm x W15cm x D8cm
- Easy to use, simply heat in the microwave, for microwave use only
- Soothes, Warms and Comforts. Both items can also be chilled in the freezer for cooling relief
- Gently scented with French Lavender
Information
Warnings
- Surface clean with a damp cloth only. Take care when removing from the microwave. Do not over heat, this product can cause burns if over heated. Always respect the heating times. Do not ingest contents. Microwave use only. Only reheat from room temperature. Conforms to BS8433:2004 safety standard.
Safety information
Surface clean with a damp cloth only. Take care when removing from the microwave. Do not over heat, this product can cause burns if over heated. Always respect the heating times. Do not ingest contents. Microwave use only. Only reheat from room temperature. Conforms to BS8433:2004 safety standard.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.