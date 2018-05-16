We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 6 Festive Sausage Roll Selection 282g

£3.50
£1.25/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1629kJ / 391kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Seasoned pork wrapped in an all butter puff pastry. 2 Seasoned pork, turkey and sage and onion stuffing wrapped in an all butter puff pastry and topped with parsley and sage crumb. 2 Seasoned pork and sweetened dried cranberry wrapped in an all butter puff pastry and topped with beetroot coloured crumb.
  • FLAKY & BUTTERY Succulent seasoned cuts of meat wrapped in an all butter pastry
  • Pack size: 282G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

282g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork, turkey and stuffing roll (47g)
Energy1629kJ / 391kcal765kJ / 184kcal
Fat27.2g12.8g
Saturates13.9g6.5g
Carbohydrate24.3g11.4g
Sugars2.0g1.0g
Fibre1.4g0.7g
Protein11.6g5.5g
Salt0.67g0.32g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

One pork roll,One pork and cranberry roll,One pork, turkey and stuffing roll

Energy
742kJ
178kcal
736kJ
176kcal
765kJ
184kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
11.8g
11.4g
12.8g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g
4.7g
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g
2.3g
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g
0.40g
0.32g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1578kJ / 379kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Potato Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Parsley, Sage, Nutmeg, Coriander.

,

INGREDIENTS: Pork (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Onion, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cane Sugar, Cranberry (3%), Sugar, Salt, Flavouring, Pork Fat, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Colour (Beetroot Red), Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

,

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Pork (25%), Butter (Milk), Turkey (14%), Onion, Pork Fat, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sage and Onion Stuffing (2%) [Wheat Flour, Dried Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sage, Salt, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Yeast, White Pepper], Potato Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Sage, Parsley, Thyme, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork roll (47g)Per 100gOne pork and cranberry roll (47g)
Energy1578kJ / 379kcal742kJ / 178kcal1565kJ / 376kcal736kJ / 176kcal
Fat25.2g11.8g24.3g11.4g
Saturates13.2g6.2g10.0g4.7g
Carbohydrate27.2g12.8g27.1g12.7g
Sugars1.7g0.8g4.8g2.3g
Fibre1.4g0.6g1.2g0.5g
Protein10.2g4.8g11.6g5.5g
Salt0.69g0.32g0.86g0.40g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
