Tesco Finest 6 Festive Sausage Roll Selection 282g

One pork, turkey and stuffing roll (47g)
- Energy
- 765kJ
-
- 184kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.8g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.5g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.0g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.32g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1629kJ / 391kcal
Product Description
- 2 Seasoned pork wrapped in an all butter puff pastry. 2 Seasoned pork, turkey and sage and onion stuffing wrapped in an all butter puff pastry and topped with parsley and sage crumb. 2 Seasoned pork and sweetened dried cranberry wrapped in an all butter puff pastry and topped with beetroot coloured crumb.
- FLAKY & BUTTERY Succulent seasoned cuts of meat wrapped in an all butter pastry
- Pack size: 282G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
282g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork, turkey and stuffing roll (47g)
|Energy
|1629kJ / 391kcal
|765kJ / 184kcal
|Fat
|27.2g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|13.9g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|24.3g
|11.4g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|11.6g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.32g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
One pork roll,One pork and cranberry roll,One pork, turkey and stuffing roll
- Energy
- 742kJ
-
- 178kcal
-
- 736kJ
-
- 176kcal
-
- 765kJ
-
- 184kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.8g
-
- 11.4g
-
- 12.8g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.2g
-
- 4.7g
-
- 6.5g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
-
- 2.3g
-
- 1.0g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.32g
-
- 0.40g
-
- 0.32g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1578kJ / 379kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Potato Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Parsley, Sage, Nutmeg, Coriander.,
INGREDIENTS: Pork (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Onion, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cane Sugar, Cranberry (3%), Sugar, Salt, Flavouring, Pork Fat, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Colour (Beetroot Red), Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).,
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Pork (25%), Butter (Milk), Turkey (14%), Onion, Pork Fat, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sage and Onion Stuffing (2%) [Wheat Flour, Dried Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sage, Salt, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Yeast, White Pepper], Potato Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Sage, Parsley, Thyme, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork roll (47g)
|Per 100g
|One pork and cranberry roll (47g)
|Energy
|1578kJ / 379kcal
|742kJ / 178kcal
|1565kJ / 376kcal
|736kJ / 176kcal
|Fat
|25.2g
|11.8g
|24.3g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|13.2g
|6.2g
|10.0g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|27.2g
|12.8g
|27.1g
|12.7g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.8g
|4.8g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.6g
|1.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|10.2g
|4.8g
|11.6g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.69g
|0.32g
|0.86g
|0.40g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
