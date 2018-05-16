Tesco Organic Bronze Crown 1kg - 2.25kg Serves 4-10

Per 125g
- Energy
- 680kJ
- 162kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.8g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.24g
- 4%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 544kJ / 129kcal
Product Description
- Fresh class A organic free range bronze turkey crown.
- From open pastures. Full of flavour from birds free to roam on British Farms. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10-23 hours in the refrigerator. Ensure the crown is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals present. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Store turkey crown in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: FOR CALCULATED COOKING TIMES, SEE LABEL ON FRONT OF PACK 180°C / Fan 150°C/ Gas 4 Remove outer packaging. Do not remove the drip pad and foil tray. No need to wash poultry before cooking. If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately. Place the crown in its foil tray in a roasting tin, rub the skin of the crown with oil or butter (optional) and cover loosely with kitchen foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 1 hour, remove the kitchen foil, return the crown to the oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey crown occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size). Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the breast is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. After cooking time, cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest for 30 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Preparation and Usage
Carving instructions:
Rest the turkey for 30 minutes after cooking. Use a sharp knife to cut the breast meat into thick slices, cutting against the grain to keep the slices even. Transfer to warm plates and serve with all the trimmings and lashings of gravy.
Number of uses
4-10 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|544kJ / 129kcal
|680kJ / 162kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|23.0g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.24g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.