Paladone Hey Day Insta Camera Earbud Case
Product Description
- HEY DAY INSTA CAMERA EARBUD CASE
- "Never lose your earbuds again with this Hey Day Insta Camera Earbud Case.
- The cute, sturdy 6cm (2.4"") tall pink silicone case is shaped like a camera and comes with a carabiner clip so you can attach it to your bag, belt loop or keys. Use it to protect and store your wireless earbuds in a fun and stylish way so you'll always have them on hand.
- The Hey Day Insta Camera Earbud Case is the perfect tech accessory for music-loving teenagers and young adults."
- 6cm silicone earbud case
- Carabiner clip
Information
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Card. Card - Widely Recycled
Return to
- Paladone Products Ltd Apex House, Dolphin Way, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6NZ
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.