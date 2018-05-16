Bonta Divina Tiramisu Lemon 2X95g

Product Description
- Dessert with mascarpone and lemon juice cream 53.5%, lemon preparation 21%, limoncello flavoured sauce 13.7% and sponge biscuits 11.8%.
- Alcohol Content: 1.2%.
- 100% Tocco Italiano
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Lemon Preparation (Lemon Juice 7.6%*, Water, Sugar, Candied Lemon Zest 2.1%* (Lemon Zest, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Juice), Corn Starch, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Natural Flavourings, Lemon and Safflower Concentrate), Glucose Syrup, Sponge Biscuits (Eggs, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents: Diphosphates - Sodium Carbonates), Mascarpone 5.3% (Cream, Milk, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid), Cream, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Egg Yolk, Sugar, Alcohol, Lemon Juice from Concentrate 0.7%, Citrus Fibre, Natural Flavourings, Thickener: Carrageenan, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, *% on the Finished Product
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Use by: See top of package. Keep refrigerated between 0°C and +7°C.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings of 95g
Name and address
- Emmi Dessert International,
- Allia Future Business Centre,
- London Road,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 8AN.
Return to
- Emmi Dessert International,
- Allia Future Business Centre,
- London Road,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 8AN.
- Phone number (44) 01733 666665
- www.bontadivina.it
Net Contents
2 x 95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 90 g
|Energy
|993 kJ / 236 kcal
|943 kJ / 224 kcal
|Fat
|8,3 g
|7,9 g
|of which saturates
|6,0 g
|5,7 g
|Carbohydrate
|34 g
|32 g
|of which sugars
|22 g
|21 g
|Fibre
|0,8 g
|0,8 g
|Protein
|4,0 g
|3,8 g
|Salt
|0,19 g
|0,18 g
|Contains 2 servings of 95g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.