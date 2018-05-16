We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Bonta Divina Tiramisu Lemon 2X95g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bonta Divina Tiramisu Lemon 2X95g
£ 1.70
£0.90/100g

Product Description

  • Dessert with mascarpone and lemon juice cream 53.5%, lemon preparation 21%, limoncello flavoured sauce 13.7% and sponge biscuits 11.8%.
  • Alcohol Content: 1.2%.
  • 100% Tocco Italiano
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lemon Preparation (Lemon Juice 7.6%*, Water, Sugar, Candied Lemon Zest 2.1%* (Lemon Zest, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Juice), Corn Starch, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Natural Flavourings, Lemon and Safflower Concentrate), Glucose Syrup, Sponge Biscuits (Eggs, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents: Diphosphates - Sodium Carbonates), Mascarpone 5.3% (Cream, Milk, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid), Cream, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Egg Yolk, Sugar, Alcohol, Lemon Juice from Concentrate 0.7%, Citrus Fibre, Natural Flavourings, Thickener: Carrageenan, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, *% on the Finished Product

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Use by: See top of package. Keep refrigerated between 0°C and +7°C.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings of 95g

Name and address

  • Emmi Dessert International,
  • Allia Future Business Centre,
  • London Road,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 8AN.

Return to

  • Emmi Dessert International,
  • Allia Future Business Centre,
  • London Road,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 8AN.
  • Phone number (44) 01733 666665
  • www.bontadivina.it

Net Contents

2 x 95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 90 g
Energy993 kJ / 236 kcal943 kJ / 224 kcal
Fat8,3 g7,9 g
of which saturates6,0 g5,7 g
Carbohydrate34 g32 g
of which sugars22 g21 g
Fibre0,8 g0,8 g
Protein4,0 g3,8 g
Salt0,19 g0,18 g
Contains 2 servings of 95g--
View all Confectionery Desserts & Chocolate Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here