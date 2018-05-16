We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Doritos Dippers Hint Of Sour Cream & Onion Tortilla 270G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Doritos Dippers Hint Of Sour Cream & Onion Tortilla 270G
£2.50
£0.93/100g

Per 30g:

Energy
602kJ
144kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2006kJ

Product Description

  • Hint of Sour Cream & Onion Flavour Corn Chips
  • - New Doritos Dippers are built to dip!
  • - These new thicker and crunchier** tortillas are just perfect for dips and nachos
  • - Perfect for scooping up melted cheese, loading with chunky tomato salsa and topping with fresh guacamole
  • -But not only that! Doritos dippers are perfectly seasoned with a hint of your favourite flavours that deliciously complement your dips and nachos without overpowering them!
  • - Make your play & dip this mighty chip any way you like
  • Available in 4 delicious flavours:
  • A Hint of Salt
  • A Hint of Smoked Paprika
  • A Hint of Sour Cream & Onion
  • A Hint of Jalapeno
  • **vs Previous Doritos Dippers
  • 50 More for Sharing†
  • † Compared to standard 180g range in UK and standard 150g in ROI
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Doritos & the Doritos logo are registered trademarks © 2022.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Sunflower Oil, Hint of Sour Cream & Onion Flavour [Salt, Onion Powder, Flavouring (contains Milk), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Buttermilk Powder, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Garlic Powder, Potassium Chloride, Tomato Powder, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid) Colour (Annato Bixin), Milk Protein], Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya Contains: see highlighted ingredients.

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within 3 days

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 9 Servings

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • Thumbs up or thumbs down? It's rare that we get a thumbs down, but if your Doritos experience wasn't top-notch, tell us why, where you bought your chips and send it to us:
  • Consumer Care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK 0800 274 777
  • ROI 1800 509 408

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g(%*) serving
Energy2006kJ602kJ
-480kcal144kcal(7%*)
Fat22g6.6g(9%*)
of which saturates2.4g0.7g(4%*)
Carbohydrate61g18g
of which sugars2.0g0.6g(<1%*)
Fibre6.3g1.9g
Protein6.4g1.9g
Salt0.90g0.27g(5%*)
This Pack Contains 9 Servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Sharing Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here