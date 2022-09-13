We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Pimped Potatoes 350G

Wicked Kitchen Pimped Potatoes 350G
£2.50
£7.15/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
652kJ
155kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.99g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 437kJ / 104kcal

Product Description

  • Quarter cut potatoes coated in garlic, smoked paprika, rosemary and thyme.
  • Lightly coated potatoes in garlic, smoked paprika, black pepper, rosemary & thyme. Delicious
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (93%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Thyme.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 40-45 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn half way through heating time. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (149g**)
Energy437kJ / 104kcal652kJ / 155kcal
Fat2.2g3.3g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate17.6g26.1g
Sugars2.4g3.6g
Fibre2.6g3.9g
Protein2.2g3.2g
Salt0.66g0.99g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 298g.--
