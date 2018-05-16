New
Tesco Millionaire's Waterfall Cake
Per 61g
- Energy
- 1120kJ
-
- 268kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.4g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.4g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 24.6g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.24g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1836kJ / 439kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge filled and covered with caramel buttercream and decorated with milk chocolate. Chocolate sauce and sprinkle sachets to finish at home.
- FINISH AT HOME Filled with caramel buttercream & topped with edible delights
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Caramel Buttercream (38%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Condensed Skimmed Milk (Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin)], Sugar, Milk Chocolate Sauce Sachet [Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Cocoa Powder, Dried single Cream (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin), Stabiliser (Pectin)], Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Zillionaire Sprinkles [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Dried Whole Milk, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Shea Fat, Cocoa Powder, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Butter (Milk), Coconut Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Gelling Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Honey, Safflower Concentrate], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Dried Egg White.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. 1. Your cake should include a sachet of chocolate sauce, sprinkles and a small collar.1. Your cake should include a sachet of chocolate sauce, sprinkles and a small collar. 2. Place the small collar on top of the cake. 3. Open chocolate sauce sachet and pour into collar. 4. Open sprinkles sachet and sprinkle over the sauce. 5. Pull up the collar and let the sauce drip down the cake. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Keep out of the reach of small children due to potential choking hazard from small parts.{s} decoration : Keep out of reach of small children..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Collar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 61g
|Energy
|1836kJ / 439kcal
|1120kJ / 268kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|13.4g
|Saturates
|8.9g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|56.2g
|34.3g
|Sugars
|40.3g
|24.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|3.1g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.24g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Keep out of the reach of small children due to potential choking hazard from small parts.{s} decoration : Keep out of reach of small children..
