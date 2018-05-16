New
Deli At Home Cheese Dome
Product Description
- DELI AT HOME CHEESE DOME
- A great gift for cheese lovers
- This cheese dome gift set comes complete with a glass cheese dome and wooden cheeseboard, plus handy slate cheese markers, and caramelised onion chutney. The Slate cheese markers are a fun way to display the names of the cheese and make this a perfect gift for entertaining and a great gift for cheese lovers.
- "Care Instructions: Wash before first use. Hand wash only. Do not soak wooden board.
- Storage: Store in a cool dry place. Once chutney opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by the best before date shown. "
- Set includes: Caramelised onion chutney 35g and 2 Cheese slate markers
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
