Tesco Finest Free From 4 Praline Brownie Slices

£3.00
£0.75/each

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1833kJ / 437kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Gluten free chocolate and hazelnut brownies topped with chocolate praline icing and lustred hazelnut pieces.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (15%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Hazelnut (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Broad Bean Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne brownie (54g)
Energy1833kJ / 437kcal990kJ / 236kcal
Fat20.2g10.9g
Saturates5.4g2.9g
Carbohydrate55.5g30.0g
Sugars43.8g23.7g
Fibre1.6g0.9g
Protein7.6g4.1g
Salt0.16g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
