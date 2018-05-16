Tesco Finest Free From 4 Praline Brownie Slices

One brownie
- Energy
- 990kJ
-
- 236kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.9g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.9g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 23.7g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1833kJ / 437kcal
Product Description
- 4 Gluten free chocolate and hazelnut brownies topped with chocolate praline icing and lustred hazelnut pieces.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (15%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Hazelnut (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Broad Bean Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One brownie (54g)
|Energy
|1833kJ / 437kcal
|990kJ / 236kcal
|Fat
|20.2g
|10.9g
|Saturates
|5.4g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|55.5g
|30.0g
|Sugars
|43.8g
|23.7g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|7.6g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.