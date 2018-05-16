Tesco Finest 3-Tier Seafood Platter Serves 6

1/6 of a pack
- Energy
- 1013kJ
-
- 242kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.6g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.9g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.79g
- 30%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 629kJ / 150kcal
Product Description
- Whole cooked lobster (Homarus gammarus), defrosted, cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted, cooked shell-on black tiger prawns (Litopenaeus monodon), defrosted, cooked head on shell-on king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted, cooked crab (Cancer pagurus) claws, defrosted, brown crab (Cancer pagurus) meat mousse in scallop shells with a red pepper and parsley garnish, cold smoked salmon (Salmo salar), hot smoked salmon (Salmo salar) with honey, with a sauce made from mayonnaise, double cream, brandy, sherry, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and concentrated lemon juice with lemon and parsley garnishes and a three-tier slate platter.
- A medley of Orkney lobster, crab mousse canapés and crab claws. Paired with plump king prawns, black tiger prawns and crevettes. Accompanied by hickory and oak smoked salmon, alongside honey roasted hot smoked salmon flakes. Ready to assemble on an elegant slate platter. Serves 6 Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The stunning three tier slate platter is included with this impressive selection of jumbo king prawns, easy peel black tiger prawns, crevettes, Thai style Orkney crab mousse canapés, succulent Orkney crab claws, whole Orkney lobster, Finest smoked Scottish salmon, and honey roast hot smoked salmon flakes. Includes Finest Marie Rose sauce laced with brandy and sherry, plus fresh parsley and lemon wedges. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- A medley of Orkney lobster, crab mousse canapés and crab claws. Paired with plump king prawns, black tiger prawns and crevettes. Accompanied by hickory and oak smoked salmon, alongside honey roasted hot smoked salmon flakes. Ready to assemble on an elegant slate platter.
- Pack size: 1.343KG
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
How to prepare your lobster for easy eating.
1. Remove the claws from the body of the lobster by twisting off.
2. To remove the meat from the claw, crack with a nut cracker or using a rolling pin hit the edge of the claw firmly.
3. Remove the tail by arching the back until it cracks.
4. Pushing the tail flat against a chopping board, cut the tail down the centre using a sharp knife.
5. Use a fork to twist the meat out of each side of the tail.
6. Use a lobster pick or skewer to remove the meat from the thin legs.
Platter assembly: follow instructions on attached leaflet and wipe slate with clean damp cloth before use.
Cooked Shell-on Black Tiger Prawns and King Prawn Crevettes: Remove shell before consuming.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Lid. Recycle Tag. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Box. Recycle Net. Don't Recycle Bag. Don't Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Band. Don't Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle Base. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.343kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (161g)
|Energy
|629kJ / 150kcal
|1013kJ / 242kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|19.4g
|31.2g
|Salt
|1.11g
|1.79g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: Contains alcohol..
1/6 of a pack black tiger prawns
- Energy
- 62kJ
-
- 15kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310kJ / 73kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Black Tiger Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt, Sodium Metabisulphite.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack black tiger prawns (20g)
|Energy
|310kJ / 73kcal
|62kJ / 15kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|17.1g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.84g
|0.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
1/6 of a pack crab claws
- Energy
- 70kJ
-
- 17kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.13g
- 2%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 392kJ / 92kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Crab (Crustacean) (100%).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack crab claws (18g)
|Energy
|392kJ / 92kcal
|70kJ / 17kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|22.6g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.73g
|0.13g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
1/6 of a pack canapés
- Energy
- 185kJ
-
- 45kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.8g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.2g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1028kJ / 248kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Crabmeat (Crustacean) (30%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Water, Lemon Zest, Red Chilli Purée, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Red Pepper, Dried Egg Yolk, Coconut Extract, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Parsley, Garlic, Tomato Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Scallop Shell (Mollusc).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack canapés (18g)
|Energy
|1028kJ / 248kcal
|185kJ / 45kcal
|Fat
|21.1g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|12.3g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.0g
|Salt
|1.09g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
1/6 of a pack marie rose sauce
- Energy
- 230kJ
-
- 56kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.8g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.10g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2300kJ / 558kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Brandy (2.5%), Sherry (2.5%), Worcestershire Sauce [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Mustard Flour, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack marie rose sauce (8g)
|Energy
|2300kJ / 558kcal
|230kJ / 56kcal
|Fat
|58.0g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|4.8g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7.7g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.00g
|0.10g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
1/6 of a pack king prawn crevettes
- Energy
- 77kJ
-
- 18kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.22g
- 4%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 387kJ / 91kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack king prawn crevettes (20g)
|Energy
|387kJ / 91kcal
|77kJ / 18kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Protein
|22.0g
|4.4g
|Salt
|1.12g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
1/6 of a pack king prawns
- Energy
- 68kJ
-
- 16kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.24g
- 4%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 339kJ / 80kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack king prawns (20g)
|Energy
|339kJ / 80kcal
|68kJ / 16kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|18.4g
|3.7g
|Salt
|1.18g
|0.24g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
1/6 of a pack parsley
- Energy
- 3kJ
-
- <1kcal
- <1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Parsley.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
1/6 of a pack hot smoked salmon
- Energy
- 275kJ
-
- 66kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.7g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.27g
- 5%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1020kJ / 244kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (95%), Honey (2%), Salt, Brown Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack hot smoked salmon (17g)
|Energy
|1020kJ / 244kcal
|275kJ / 66kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Protein
|25.6g
|6.9g
|Salt
|1.00g
|0.27g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
1/6 of a pack cold smoked salmon
- Energy
- 153kJ
-
- 37kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.9g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.64g
- 11%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765kJ / 183kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack cold smoked salmon (17g)
|Energy
|765kJ / 183kcal
|153kJ / 37kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|22.7g
|4.5g
|Salt
|3.20g
|0.64g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
1/6 of a pack lemon
- Energy
- 10kJ
-
- 2kcal
- <1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lemon.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
1/6 of a pack lobster
- Energy
- 245kJ
-
- 58kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.44g
- 7%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 389kJ / 92kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lobster (Crustacean) (100%).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack lobster (63g)
|Energy
|389kJ / 92kcal
|245kJ / 58kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.9g
|13.8g
|Salt
|0.69g
|0.44g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.