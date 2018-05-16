We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 3-Tier Seafood Platter Serves 6

Tesco Finest 3-Tier Seafood Platter Serves 6

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£55.00
£40.96/kg

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

1/6 of a pack

Energy
1013kJ
242kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11.6g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.79g

medium

30%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 629kJ / 150kcal

Product Description

  • Whole cooked lobster (Homarus gammarus), defrosted, cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted, cooked shell-on black tiger prawns (Litopenaeus monodon), defrosted, cooked head on shell-on king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted, cooked crab (Cancer pagurus) claws, defrosted, brown crab (Cancer pagurus) meat mousse in scallop shells with a red pepper and parsley garnish, cold smoked salmon (Salmo salar), hot smoked salmon (Salmo salar) with honey, with a sauce made from mayonnaise, double cream, brandy, sherry, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and concentrated lemon juice with lemon and parsley garnishes and a three-tier slate platter.
  • A medley of Orkney lobster, crab mousse canapés and crab claws. Paired with plump king prawns, black tiger prawns and crevettes. Accompanied by hickory and oak smoked salmon, alongside honey roasted hot smoked salmon flakes. Ready to assemble on an elegant slate platter. Serves 6 Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The stunning three tier slate platter is included with this impressive selection of jumbo king prawns, easy peel black tiger prawns, crevettes, Thai style Orkney crab mousse canapés, succulent Orkney crab claws, whole Orkney lobster, Finest smoked Scottish salmon, and honey roast hot smoked salmon flakes. Includes Finest Marie Rose sauce laced with brandy and sherry, plus fresh parsley and lemon wedges. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • A medley of Orkney lobster, crab mousse canapés and crab claws. Paired with plump king prawns, black tiger prawns and crevettes. Accompanied by hickory and oak smoked salmon, alongside honey roasted hot smoked salmon flakes. Ready to assemble on an elegant slate platter.
  • Pack size: 1.343KG

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to prepare your lobster for easy eating.

    1. Remove the claws from the body of the lobster by twisting off.

    2. To remove the meat from the claw, crack with a nut cracker or using a rolling pin hit the edge of the claw firmly.

    3. Remove the tail by arching the back until it cracks.

    4. Pushing the tail flat against a chopping board, cut the tail down the centre using a sharp knife.

    5. Use a fork to twist the meat out of each side of the tail.

    6. Use a lobster pick or skewer to remove the meat from the thin legs.

    Platter assembly: follow instructions on attached leaflet and wipe slate with clean damp cloth before use.

    Cooked Shell-on Black Tiger Prawns and King Prawn Crevettes: Remove shell before consuming.  

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Tag. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Box. Recycle Net. Don't Recycle Bag. Don't Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Band. Don't Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle Base. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.343kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (161g)
Energy629kJ / 150kcal1013kJ / 242kcal
Fat7.2g11.6g
Saturates1.7g2.7g
Carbohydrate1.8g2.9g
Sugars1.2g1.9g
Fibre0.3g0.5g
Protein19.4g31.2g
Salt1.11g1.79g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: Contains alcohol..

1/6 of a pack black tiger prawns

Energy
62kJ
15kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310kJ / 73kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Black Tiger Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt, Sodium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack black tiger prawns (20g)
Energy310kJ / 73kcal62kJ / 15kcal
Fat0.4g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein17.1g3.4g
Salt0.84g0.17g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/6 of a pack crab claws

Energy
70kJ
17kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 392kJ / 92kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Crab (Crustacean) (100%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack crab claws (18g)
Energy392kJ / 92kcal70kJ / 17kcal
Fat0.2g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.6g4.1g
Salt0.73g0.13g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/6 of a pack canapés

Energy
185kJ
45kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.8g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1028kJ / 248kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Crabmeat (Crustacean) (30%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Water, Lemon Zest, Red Chilli Purée, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Red Pepper, Dried Egg Yolk, Coconut Extract, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Parsley, Garlic, Tomato Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Scallop Shell (Mollusc).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack canapés (18g)
Energy1028kJ / 248kcal185kJ / 45kcal
Fat21.1g3.8g
Saturates12.3g2.2g
Carbohydrate8.7g1.6g
Sugars4.6g0.8g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein5.4g1.0g
Salt1.09g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/6 of a pack marie rose sauce

Energy
230kJ
56kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2300kJ / 558kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Brandy (2.5%), Sherry (2.5%), Worcestershire Sauce [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Mustard Flour, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack marie rose sauce (8g)
Energy2300kJ / 558kcal230kJ / 56kcal
Fat58.0g5.8g
Saturates4.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate7.7g0.8g
Sugars5.0g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein1.4g0.1g
Salt1.00g0.10g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/6 of a pack king prawn crevettes

Energy
77kJ
18kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 387kJ / 91kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack king prawn crevettes (20g)
Energy387kJ / 91kcal77kJ / 18kcal
Fat0.2g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein22.0g4.4g
Salt1.12g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/6 of a pack king prawns

Energy
68kJ
16kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 339kJ / 80kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack king prawns (20g)
Energy339kJ / 80kcal68kJ / 16kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.4g<0.1g
Sugars0.4g<0.1g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein18.4g3.7g
Salt1.18g0.24g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/6 of a pack parsley

Energy
3kJ
<1kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

1/6 of a pack hot smoked salmon

Energy
275kJ
66kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1020kJ / 244kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (95%), Honey (2%), Salt, Brown Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack hot smoked salmon (17g)
Energy1020kJ / 244kcal275kJ / 66kcal
Fat13.6g3.7g
Saturates2.1g0.6g
Carbohydrate4.6g1.2g
Sugars4.2g1.1g
Fibre0.4g0.1g
Protein25.6g6.9g
Salt1.00g0.27g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/6 of a pack cold smoked salmon

Energy
153kJ
37kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.9g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.64g

high

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765kJ / 183kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack cold smoked salmon (17g)
Energy765kJ / 183kcal153kJ / 37kcal
Fat9.6g1.9g
Saturates1.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate1.4g0.3g
Sugars0.4g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.7g4.5g
Salt3.20g0.64g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/6 of a pack lemon

Energy
10kJ
2kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lemon.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

1/6 of a pack lobster

Energy
245kJ
58kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.44g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 389kJ / 92kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lobster (Crustacean) (100%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack lobster (63g)
Energy389kJ / 92kcal245kJ / 58kcal
Fat0.4g0.3g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.9g13.8g
Salt0.69g0.44g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
