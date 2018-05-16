Tesco Finest 3-Tier Seafood Platter Serves 6

How to prepare your lobster for easy eating.

1. Remove the claws from the body of the lobster by twisting off.

2. To remove the meat from the claw, crack with a nut cracker or using a rolling pin hit the edge of the claw firmly.

3. Remove the tail by arching the back until it cracks.

4. Pushing the tail flat against a chopping board, cut the tail down the centre using a sharp knife.

5. Use a fork to twist the meat out of each side of the tail.

6. Use a lobster pick or skewer to remove the meat from the thin legs.

Platter assembly: follow instructions on attached leaflet and wipe slate with clean damp cloth before use.

Cooked Shell-on Black Tiger Prawns and King Prawn Crevettes: Remove shell before consuming.