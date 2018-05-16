Product Description
- THE GRILL HOUSE BURGER PRESS & SAUCE
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Products of China. Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- Cast Iron Burger Press
- Wash before use.
- Not suitable for dishwasher.
- Hand washing recommended, ensuring you dry your burger press thoroughly after each use.
- Do not immerse burger press in cold water whilst still hot.
- Do not use sharp utensils or abrasive cleaners.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Importer address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- Beef Rub Mix 30g e
- Smoked BBQ Sauce 140g e
- Cast Iron Burger Press
Information
Ingredients
Paprika (24%), Garlic, Onion, Sugar, Oregano
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1340kJ
|-
|320kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|of which sugars
|43g
|Protein
|11g
|Salt
|0.09g
- Beef Rub Mix 30g e
- Smoked BBQ Sauce 140g e
- Cast Iron Burger Press
Information
Ingredients
Water, High Fructose Syrup, Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Thickeners (E1442, E415), Spices (Mustard Powder, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Cardamom Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Licorice Powder, Clove Powder), Colour (E150d), Flavours, Preservative (E202)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|586kJ
|-
|140kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|33g
|of which sugars
|28g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|2.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.