The Grill House Burger Press & Sauce

The Grill House Burger Press & Sauce

This product is available for delivery or collection between 26/10/22 and 16/12/22.

£12.00
£12.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection between 26/10/22 and 16/12/22.

Product Description

  • THE GRILL HOUSE BURGER PRESS & SAUCE

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Produce of

Products of China. Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Cast Iron Burger Press
  • Wash before use.
  • Not suitable for dishwasher.
  • Hand washing recommended, ensuring you dry your burger press thoroughly after each use.
  • Do not immerse burger press in cold water whilst still hot.
  • Do not use sharp utensils or abrasive cleaners.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

  • Beef Rub Mix 30g e
  • Smoked BBQ Sauce 140g e
  • Cast Iron Burger Press

Information

Ingredients

Paprika (24%), Garlic, Onion, Sugar, Oregano

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1340kJ
-320kcal
Fat3.2g
of which saturates0.6g
Carbohydrate55g
of which sugars43g
Protein11g
Salt0.09g

  • Beef Rub Mix 30g e
  • Smoked BBQ Sauce 140g e
  • Cast Iron Burger Press

Information

Ingredients

Water, High Fructose Syrup, Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Thickeners (E1442, E415), Spices (Mustard Powder, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Cardamom Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Licorice Powder, Clove Powder), Colour (E150d), Flavours, Preservative (E202)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy586kJ
-140kcal
Fat0.4g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate33g
of which sugars28g
Protein0.6g
Salt2.1g
