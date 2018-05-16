Cauldron Falafel Bites & Harissa Centre 300G

Product Description
- Falafels made with chickpeas, onion and coriander with a harissa sauce centre
- For more exciting recipe inspiration visit: cauldronfood.co.uk
- Carbon Neutral
- ClimatePartner 16294-2106-1001
- Cauldron® and the Cauldron™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Limited.
- Source of protein
- With a spicy, fragrant
- Harissa oozy centre
- Perfect for sharing
- Made with non GM ingredients
- Suitable for vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 300G
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas (44%), Onion (18%), Vegan Harissa Sauce (12%) [Water, Coconut Milk (Coconut, Water), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Sun Dried Tomato Puree (Water, Sundried Tomatoes [Sundried Tomatoes, Salt], Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Red Chilli Puree, Salt, Dried Red Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander (0.02%), Smoked Paprika, Lactic Acid, Chilli, Colour: Paprika Extract], Seasoning [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Sugar, Salt, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander (0.6%), Parsley Flakes, Ground Black Pepper, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate], Breadcrumb [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast], Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Parsley, Coriander (1%), Garlic Purée
Allergy Information
- Made on a Nut free site. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use by date shown on top of pack. Once opened must be eaten within 48 hours. Not suitable for home freezing as product has been previously frozen.Use by: See top of pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 12 minutes. Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Place the Falafel onto a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 12 minutes and then leave to cool for 4 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Take care when eating as the centre may be hot.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Eat. Ready to eat straight from the pack, as a great snack. If you want to cook them, remove all packaging first.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Warnings
- Although every effort has been made, this product may contain some pieces of mineral stone.
Recycling info
Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle
Name and address
- Marlow Foods Ltd,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
- Cauldron Consumer Care,
- Marlow Foods Ltd,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Tel: 03457 413666 or visit our website at cauldronfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 2 Bites
|Energy
|861kJ
|431kJ
|-
|206kcal
|103kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|3.6g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|27g
|14g
|of which sugars
|3.6g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|7.1g
|3.5g
|Protein
|7.6g
|3.8g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.70g
|Serves 6
|-
|-
Safety information
Although every effort has been made, this product may contain some pieces of mineral stone.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.