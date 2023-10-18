LEGO Lego Minecraft Bakery 21184

This LEGO Minecraft village set features a brick built bakery shop, farm, 3 Minecraft figures and a Goat toy for video game inspired LEGO adventures Includes Minecraft character and mob figures that players will instantly recognise: a baker, a snow villager, a creeper and a goat toy Kids help the snow villager grow wheat on the farm, and get milk from the goat toy; then they join the baker to get creative in the kitchen Accessories also include a treasure chest with an egg hidden inside which kids can defend with the classic Minecraft diamond sword accessory This versatile LEGO Minecraft set is the perfect creative toy for kids age 8+ and makes a great birthday, Christmas or any-occasion giftFilled with Minecraft characters, fun accessories and cool features, LEGO Minecraft The Bakery (21184) village set is bursting with building, baking and battling fun and makes a fun toy for kids aged 8 + years old and any gaming fan. This activity-packed LEGO Minecraft set is packed with play possibilities. The cast of LEGO Minecraft figures includes a baker, snow villager, goat and a Creeper figure. The busy bakery features a furnished room where kids can play out home-life stories. Before the bread and biscuits can be baked, kids must gather the ingredients. They get wheat by helping the Minecraft farmer grow it. They get milk by milking the toy goat. Finally, they join the baker to get creative in the kitchen. For added excitement, a dreaded Creeper is lurking nearby and it is determined to destroy the chest with a valuable egg inside. Kids must defend the bakery using the classic Minecraft weapon, a diamond sword. When the battle is over, the modular set can be easily rearranged to inspire endless new adventures. LEGO Minecraft sets give kids a different way to enjoy the video game, with characters, scenes and features brought to life with the hands-on creativity of LEGO bricks. This Minecraft village toy makes an excellent gift for birthdays, Christmas or an any time treat for kids aged 8+ years old. Measuring over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 6 in. (17 cm) wide and 5 in. (14 cm) deep, this compact set is packed with play possibilities Contains 154 pieces.