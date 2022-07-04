Bonta Divina Tiramisu 2X90g

My son’s favourite!
Delicious!
Quite good quality. Like most recent versions a bit short on coffee and alcohol but better than Tesco's recent own make tiramisu. I use it as a treat for myself after the effort of picking up my click and collect groceries. It's good for that!
Tiramisu replacement
A nice replacement, Tesco seem to have stopped their version, but this seems very nice, it reminds me of the version that had the different pots. I hope they keep these going.
Amazing and 😋
Amazing flavour and beautiful texture. Nothing like the soggy bottom fake sponge of the previous one. Very similar to the real thing!
I preferred the previous one....
too creamy, not enough liquid. Please bring back the one you had before it was much better...had more layers and more flavour