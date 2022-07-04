We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bonta Divina Tiramisu 2X90g

Bonta Divina Tiramisu 2X90g
£ 1.70
£0.94/100g

Product Description

  • Dessert with mascarpone cream 68.9%, coffee sauce 22.2%, sponge biscuit 7.8% and cocoa powder 1.1%.
  • No added colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Glucose Syrup, Sponge Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Sugar, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Raising Agents: Diphosphates - Sodium Carbonates), Skimmed Milk Powder, Mascarpone 6.9% (Cream, Milk, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid), Eggs, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Marsala Wine 1.4%, Alcohol, Cocoa Powder, Citrus Fibre, Instant Coffee 0.6%, Thickener: Carrageenan, Natural Flavourings (Milk, Eggs), Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Coffee Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Use by: see top of package.Keep refrigerated between 0°C and +7°C.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings of 90g

Warnings

  • ALCOHOL CONTENT: 1.5%.

Name and address

  • Emmi Dessert Italia S.p.A.,
  • via Cascinetta,
  • 44 - 28013 Gattico,
  • Veruno (NO),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Emmi Dessert Italia S.p.A.,
  • via Cascinetta,
  • 44 - 28013 Gattico,
  • Veruno (NO),
  • Italy.
  • info@bontadivina.it
  • www.bontadivina.it

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 90g
Energy973 kJ / 232 kcal878 kJ / 209 kcal
Fat8,8 g7,9 g
of which saturates6,9 g6,2 g
Carbohydrate31 g28 g
of which sugars20 g18 g
Fibre1,5 g1,4 g
Protein4,3 g3,9 g
Salt0,16 g0,14 g
Contains 2 servings of 90g--

Safety information

ALCOHOL CONTENT: 1.5%.

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

My son’s favourite!

5 stars

Delicious! My son’s favourite!

Quite good quality. Like most recent versions a bi

4 stars

Quite good quality. Like most recent versions a bit short on coffee and alcohol but better than Tesco's recent own make tiramisu. I use it as a treat for myself after the effort of picking up my click and collect groceries. It's good for that!

Tiramisu replacement

4 stars

A nice replacement, Tesco seem to have stopped their version, but this seems very nice, it reminds me of the version that had the different pots. I hope they keep these going.

Amazing and 😋

5 stars

Amazing flavour and beautiful texture. Nothing like the soggy bottom fake sponge of the previous one. Very similar to the real thing!

I preferred the previous one....

2 stars

too creamy, not enough liquid. Please bring back the one you had before it was much better...had more layers and more flavour

