LEGO Lamborghini Countach 76908

Features a white Lamborghini Countach replica car model with a branded racing driver minifigure with a crash helmet, wig & wrench

The legendary, iconic 1970’s supercar is revered by fans from around the world for its stunning design and top-notch performance

This race sports car toy for kids aged 8+ comes with a 2-seat open cockpit and lots of authentic detailing

Build your very own Lamborghini Countach, show it off to friends and enjoy race action against other vehicles from the Speed Champions range

The LEGO Building Instructions app for smartphones and tablets lets you zoom, rotate and view models from all angles as you buildKids and car enthusiasts now have the chance to explore one of the world’s most iconic sports cars with the LEGO Speed Champions Lamborghini Countach (76908) race car toy for kids aged 8+. Stunning from every angle, this detailed Lamborghini replica car model with LEGO racing driver minifigure delivers an engaging building experience, is perfect for display and awesome for epic racing action.

This collectible toy sports car includes printed and digital building instructions. Available in the free LEGO Building Instructions app for smartphones and tablets, the interactive digital guide comes with amazing zoom and rotate tools that allow you to visualise this model from all angles as you build.

LEGO Speed Champions building sets deliver buildable versions of the world’s leading and best-known vehicles. Designed for kids and automobile fans of all ages, the authentically detailed models are also great for thrilling race action against other toy vehicles from the Speed Champions range.

Measures over 1.5 in. (4cm) high, 6 in. (15cm) long and 2.5 in. (7cm) wide.

Contains 262 pieces.