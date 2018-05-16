Bosh Vegan Cheese Making

Product Description
- Cheese Making Kit.
- Super Tasty Plan-based food.
- Make it Cheesy.
- No artificial colours or flavours.
- This set contains ingredients, equipment and instructions to make three types of dairy free cheese: Feta, Mozzarella and Ricotta. Nuts and other ingredients are required for all recipes, not included.
- Kit contains: thermometer, nutritional yeast, tapioca flour, citric acid, agar powder, fine cheese salt, instructions & recipes.
Information
Ingredients
Nutritional Yeast: 100% 45g, Tapioca Flour: 100% 72g, Citric Acid: 100% 12g, Agar Powder: 100% 90g, Fine Salt: 100% 36g
Allergy Information
- May contain nuts, peanuts and sesame. All the recipes in this set require nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Kit will make three 200g (approx.) batches of dairy free Feta, Mozzarella and Ricotta cheeses. Nuts and other ingredients are required for all recipes, not included. Refer to enclosed recipe leaflet for details. Thermometer is wipe clean only.
