Paladone Shark Bath Bomb
Product Description
- PALADONE SHARK BATH BOMB
- "Just when you thought it was safe to take a bath, along comes this incredible Shark Attack Bath Bomb. When put into the bathwater, the shark’s head emerges on the surface. As it fizzes away the begins when the red dye in its mouth melts along to mimic fresh blood flowing from its mouth turning your bath into a blood bath! With so many demands on our time showers seem easier and more convenient but taking a bath has benefits that a shower simply cannot provide.
- In fun blister card packaging with a euro hook slot, this 8cm (3.14"") height x 7cm (2.75"") width x 6cm (2.36"") depth Shark Attack Bath Bomb makes a great gift for any hard-to-buy-for friend, family member, or colleague whatever the occasion. Fragranced with chamomile essential oil and paraben free. Suitable for all skin types.
- Vegan, paraben free, and cruelty free. This product is approved under the Leaping Bunny programme. The Leaping Bunny is the globally recognised gold standard for cruelty free cosmetics and demonstrates that a brand is genuinely committed to removing animal testing from its supply chain."
- 8cm shark shaped bath bomb
- Chamomile scent
