10 LED Peg String Lights
Product Description
- PEG LED STRING LIGHTS X 10
- Hang your picture anywhere with these peg fairy lights, simply clip the pegs over your image and create a beautiful display. Great for those family photos, gig tickets & more.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C167167, www.fsc.org
- Personalise Your Lights!
Information
Produce of
Made in Ningbo, China
Preparation and Usage
- To insert batteries, open the battery case by removing the screw. Insert 2 new AA batteries (not included) following the correct polarity direction. Screw the case closed. Activate with the on/off switch
- Suitable for indoor use only.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. RISK OF ENTANGLEMENT WHICH MAY PRESENT A STRANGULATION HAZARD. BATTERY TYPE 2 X AA 1.5V (NOT INCLUDED). Please retain packaging for future reference.
- WARNING: This is an adult novelty gift and not a toy, unsuitable for children.
- Different types of batteries (i.e Alkaline and Zinc) or new and used batteries are not to be mixed. Only batteries of the same or equivilent type as recommended are to be used. Batteries are to be inserted with the correct polarity. Exhausted batteries are to be removed from this product. The supply terminals are not to be short-circuited. Do not throw batteries into a fire. Batteries should never be left in the product when not used for long periods of time. DISPOSAL - This product contains batteries and electronics that may be harmful to the environment they should not be discarded with normal household waste but taken to your local collection center for recycling.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Wharfebank House North,
- Otley,
- LS21 3JP.
- Blue Sky Designs (Ireland) Limited,
- Ground Floor,
- 8-9 Marino Mart Fairview,
Return to
- Wharfebank House North,
- Otley,
- LS21 3JP.
- Blue Sky Designs (Ireland) Limited,
- Ground Floor,
- 8-9 Marino Mart Fairview,
- Clontarf,
- Dublin 3,
- D03 P599.
- WWW.BLUESKYDESIGNS.CO.UK
Net Contents
10 x String Lights
Safety information
