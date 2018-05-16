New
Ray Gun Nose Trimmer
- RAY GUN NOSE TRIMMER
- The retro space-age nasal trimmer is out of this world! Simply zap those hairs away. Just the thing for those long space journeys!
- Requires x1 AA battery (not included)
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C161145, www.fsc.org
- Rocket Man
- Precision Trimmer
- Zap Those Hairs Away!
- Slick Trigger Action
- Battery Operated
- Retro Styling
Made in Ningbo, China
- WARNING NOT A TOY KEEP AWAY FROM YOUNG CHILDREN
- Different types of batteries (i.e Alkaline and Zinc) or new and used batteries are not to be mixed. Only batteries of the same or equivalent type as recommended are to be used. Batteries are to be inserted with the correct polarity. Exhausted batteries are to be removed from this product. The supply terminals are not to be short-circuited. Do not throw batteries into a fire. Batteries should never be left in the product when not used for long periods of time.
- Wharfebank House North,
- Otley,
- LS21 3JP.
- Blue Sky Designs (Ireland) Limited,
- Ground Floor,
- 8-9 Marino Mart Fairview,
- WWW.BLUESKYDESIGNS.CO.UK
- Clontarf,
- Dublin 3,
- D03 P590.
- Otley,
- LS21 3JP.
- Blue Sky Designs (Ireland) Limited,
- Ground Floor,
- 8-9 Marino Mart Fairview,
- Clontarf,
- Dublin 3,
- D03 P590.
