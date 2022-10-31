Tesco Nacho Cheese Samosas Chipotle & Lime Salsa 200G
One samosa with dip
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1031kJ / 246kcal
Product Description
- Polenta pastry pockets filled with an extra mature Cheddar cheese, mozzarella medium fat soft cheese and Monterey Jack full fat semi hard cheese filling, topped with a chipotle and lime salsa.
- Our pastry pockets are filled with extra mature Cheddar cheese filling, topped with a spicy and tangy salsa
- Spicy and Tangy Pastry pockets filled with extra mature Cheddar cheese filling
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Samosas only: Oven 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10 mins Place samosas onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not heat dip.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Samosas only: Oven 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 14 mins Place samosas onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not heat dip. If from frozen, place sealed dip into a bowl of hot water for 2-3 minutes to defrost. Stir dip before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One samosa with dip (30g**)
|Energy
|1031kJ / 246kcal
|309kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.8g
|7.7g
|Sugars
|7.9g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|8.3g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 200g typically weighs 180g.
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1210kJ / 289kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Water, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (7%), Monterey Jack Full Fat Semi Hard Cheese (Milk) (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Polenta, Tomato, Spring Onion, Palm Oil, Jalapeño Chilli, Coriander Leaf, Dried Potato, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Red Pepper, Salt, Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Dried Coriander, Paprika, Emulsifier (Trisodium Citrate), Oregano, Chilli Powder, Bay Leaf, Clove.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One nacho cheese samosa (22g**)
|Energy
|1210kJ / 289kcal
|266kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|15.6g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.7g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|10.9g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 535kJ / 127kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Tomato, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Red Pepper, Lime Juice (4.5%), Chipotle Chilli (2%), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika, Lime Zest, Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 8g
|Energy
|535kJ / 127kcal
|44kJ / 11kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|25.9g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|24.7g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.1g
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
