Tesco Nacho Cheese Samosas Chipotle & Lime Salsa 200G

£3.50
£1.75/100g

One samosa with dip

Energy
309kJ
74kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1031kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Polenta pastry pockets filled with an extra mature Cheddar cheese, mozzarella medium fat soft cheese and Monterey Jack full fat semi hard cheese filling, topped with a chipotle and lime salsa.
  • Our pastry pockets are filled with extra mature Cheddar cheese filling, topped with a spicy and tangy salsa
  • Spicy and Tangy Pastry pockets filled with extra mature Cheddar cheese filling
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Samosas only: Oven 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10 mins Place samosas onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not heat dip.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Samosas only: Oven 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 14 mins Place samosas onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not heat dip. If from frozen, place sealed dip into a bowl of hot water for 2-3 minutes to defrost. Stir dip before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne samosa with dip (30g**)
Energy1031kJ / 246kcal309kJ / 74kcal
Fat11.9g3.6g
Saturates4.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate25.8g7.7g
Sugars7.9g2.4g
Fibre1.4g0.4g
Protein8.3g2.5g
Salt0.78g0.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 200g typically weighs 180g.--

One nacho cheese samosa

Energy
266kJ
64kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

high

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1210kJ / 289kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Water, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (7%), Monterey Jack Full Fat Semi Hard Cheese (Milk) (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Polenta, Tomato, Spring Onion, Palm Oil, Jalapeño Chilli, Coriander Leaf, Dried Potato, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Red Pepper, Salt, Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Dried Coriander, Paprika, Emulsifier (Trisodium Citrate), Oregano, Chilli Powder, Bay Leaf, Clove.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne nacho cheese samosa (22g**)
Energy1210kJ / 289kcal266kJ / 64kcal
Fat15.6g3.4g
Saturates5.6g1.2g
Carbohydrate25.7g5.7g
Sugars1.8g0.4g
Fibre1.3g0.3g
Protein10.9g2.4g
Salt0.78g0.17g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 8g

Energy
44kJ
11kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

high

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

medium

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 535kJ / 127kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Tomato, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Red Pepper, Lime Juice (4.5%), Chipotle Chilli (2%), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika, Lime Zest, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 8g
Energy535kJ / 127kcal44kJ / 11kcal
Fat1.6g0.1g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate25.9g2.1g
Sugars24.7g2.1g
Fibre1.7g0.1g
Protein1.3g0.1g
Salt0.78g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

