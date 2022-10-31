Tesco Finest 10 Duck & Hoisin Pancakes 175g
One pancake
- Energy
- 138kJ
- 33kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.0g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.19g
- 3%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 861kJ / 204kcal
Product Description
- 10 Mini buttermilk pancakes topped with marinated duck, roasted red peppers, fried onions and chives in a hoisin sauce.
- Mini fluffy buttermilk pancakes, topped with shredded duck, tangy hoisin sauce and sweet red peppers. These pancakes are a perfect addition to any festive buffet
- Sweet & Fluffy with rich and succulent shredded duck
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Duck (29%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Roasted Red Pepper, Cornflour, Rice Vinegar, Onion, Chive, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Buttermilk Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Soya Bean, Plum, Wheat Starch, Concentrated Plum Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Cane Molasses, Palm Oil, Spices, Wheat, Cayenne Pepper, Vanilla Extract, Ginger Powder, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Produce of
Made using British duck.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
Net Contents
175g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pancake (16g**)
|Energy
|861kJ / 204kcal
|138kJ / 33kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|29.2g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|12.4g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Protein
|9.3g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.17g
|0.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
|** When heated according to instructions 175g typically weighs 159g.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
