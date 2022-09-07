We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Arla B.O.B Grated Mature Cheddar 180G

image 1 of Arla B.O.B Grated Mature Cheddar 180G
£2.25
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Reduced Fat Cheddar.
  • The same great taste as full fat mature cheddar†
  • Arla B.O.B cheddar gives you the best of both worlds†
  • Lighter cheddar that tastes like mature†
  • †Based on a statistically valid comparative taste test with 201 regular consumers of mature cheddar. Link to full details on www.arlafoods/brands/arlabobcheddar
  • To find out more about B.O.B, visit arlafoods.co.uk/bobcheddar
  • 30% Less Fat*
  • *30% Less fat than a standard equivalent
  • B.O.B cheddar uses lower fat British milk, so you can enjoy a lower fat cheddar with the delicious flavour of a full fat cheddar. Sprinkle it, pile it, and devour it without any compromise.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Red Tractor - Certified Standards
  • Made From Lower Fat
  • Full of Taste
  • Source of Protein
  • Source of Calcium
  • Farmer Owned - Care in Every Step from Cow to You
  • Made in our award winning creamery in Taw Valley, Devon
  • 100% British Milk
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G
  • Lower Fat
  • Source of Protein
  • Source of Calcium

Information

Ingredients

Reduced Fat Cheddar (Milk), Potato Starch

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.See best before date on front of pack. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Could still be great after the best before date

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • 0113 382 7009 or hello@arlafoods.com
Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1337kJ/321kcal401kJ/96kcal
Fat22g6.7g
of which saturates15g4.4g
Carbohydrate2.3g0.7g
of which sugars0.0g0.0g
Protein28g8.3g
Salt2.0g0.59g
Calcium840mg (105% RI¹)252mg (32% RI¹)
¹RI = Reference Intake of an average adult--
Contains 6 servings--
