Arla B.O.B Grated Mature Cheddar 180G
Product Description
- Reduced Fat Cheddar.
- The same great taste as full fat mature cheddar†
- Arla B.O.B cheddar gives you the best of both worlds†
- Lighter cheddar that tastes like mature†
- †Based on a statistically valid comparative taste test with 201 regular consumers of mature cheddar. Link to full details on www.arlafoods/brands/arlabobcheddar
- To find out more about B.O.B, visit arlafoods.co.uk/bobcheddar
- 30% Less Fat*
- *30% Less fat than a standard equivalent
- B.O.B cheddar uses lower fat British milk, so you can enjoy a lower fat cheddar with the delicious flavour of a full fat cheddar. Sprinkle it, pile it, and devour it without any compromise.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Red Tractor - Certified Standards
- Made From Lower Fat
- Full of Taste
- Source of Protein
- Source of Calcium
- Farmer Owned - Care in Every Step from Cow to You
- Made in our award winning creamery in Taw Valley, Devon
- 100% British Milk
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Reduced Fat Cheddar (Milk), Potato Starch
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.See best before date on front of pack. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Could still be great after the best before date
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- 0113 382 7009 or hello@arlafoods.com
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1337kJ/321kcal
|401kJ/96kcal
|Fat
|22g
|6.7g
|of which saturates
|15g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|0.7g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|28g
|8.3g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.59g
|Calcium
|840mg (105% RI¹)
|252mg (32% RI¹)
|¹RI = Reference Intake of an average adult
|-
|-
|Contains 6 servings
|-
|-
