Quality Street Favourites Strawberry Delight 352G

Product Description
- Strawberry creme coated in dark chocolate.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- The Nestlé Cocoa Plan™ is working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers for better chocolate.
- If you reach straight for the fruity flavour of a classic Strawberry Delight when the box of Quality Street® is opened, this one is just for you. This giant box of Strawberry Delights has been made just for lovers of these classic fruity fondants. Unwrap the giant ‘sweet’ and discover the iconic sparkle of these individually-wrapped strawberry flavour chocolates. Each one contains a deliciously smooth strawberry-flavoured centre coated in rich dark chocolate.
- Share with friends and family and create treasured moments this festive season, or give the perfect gift to a Strawberry Delight lover. Whatever the occasion, nothing says ‘Christmas’ more than the sparkle of Quality Street®.
- Strawberry Delights are just one of the iconic sweet in the Quality Street® family. Our famous sweets were born in when 1936 John Macintosh, the owner of a successful confectionery business in Norwich, sold a deliciously chewy new toffee invented by his wife. When his son inherited the business, he soon created a range of sweets in beautiful wrappers that everyone could enjoy – and Quality Street® was born. Our sweets have been made in Halifax in Yorkshire since 1936, but they are enjoyed all over the world by lovers of delicious chocolate.
- Open this giant Strawberry Delight, reveal the sweets inside, and share treasured moments with family and friends.
- If you love Strawberry Delight, why not try our Strawberry delight sharing bag? A full bag of just your favourites!
- Occasionally it is necessary to replace a sweet with another of equally high quality.
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- A giant box of Quality Street® Strawberry Delights
- Beautifully presented as a giant Strawberry Delight
- Perfect for sharing with friends and family
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- A 352g box of our chocolate-covered strawberry flavour fondants
- Pack size: 352G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Coconut), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (Milk), Flavourings, Acid (Lactic Acid), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Dark Chocolates contain Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Milk Protein.
Storage
For Quality Street at its best store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 2 Sweets = 1 Serving
- The chocolates may become white in warm conditions as a result of cocoa butter moving to the surface, but are still safe to enjoy.
Number of uses
Contains approximately 16 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
352g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1695kJ
|358kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|402kcal
|85kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|9.3g
|2.0g
|70g
|3%
|of which: saturates
|5.3g
|1.1g
|20g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|77.0g
|16.2g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|68.5g
|14.4g
|90g
|16%
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.3g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.01g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 16 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
